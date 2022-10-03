Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company to Present 'Movement: Presence, Power and Freedom' Online This November

Students will have an opportunity to strengthen their connections to their bodies and being to facilitate greater freedom of expression.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Shakespeare & Company to Present 'Movement: Presence, Power and Freedom' Online This November

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues with Movement: Presence, Power and Freedom, led by Shakespeare & Company's Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay.

Combining a variety of Eastern and Western somatic practices including Pure Movement (Swings), the Alexander Technique, yogic philosophy, and mindful awareness of self, students will have an opportunity to strengthen their connections to their bodies and being to facilitate greater freedom of expression. They will be guided through movement sequences and activities to deepen connections to sensation, imagination, and breath, while also having an opportunity to non-judgmentally observe limiting beliefs that may be holding them back. This workshop is an opportunity to dive deeply into the experience of authentic, embodied presence both for work as an actor and as a technique for living. All levels are welcome.

SCHEDULE: November 2, 9, 16, and 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (U.S. Eastern time)

TUITION: $150 USD

LOCATION: This class will meet via Zoom.

FACULTY: Sheila Bandyopadhyay (she/her). Click here for Sheila's bio.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist-managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.





More Hot Stories For You


43RD ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST and HONK! PARADE To Be Held This Week43RD ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST and HONK! PARADE To Be Held This Week
October 2, 2022

The Harvard Square Business Association has announced the return of the 43rd Annual Oktoberfest and slightly irrepressible and fabulously madcap 17th Annual HONK! Parade on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Come be a part of this unique, irreverent, family-friendly annual tradition where musicians and spectators “reclaim the streets for horns, bikes and feet”!
Boch Center Re-Introduces Folk Americana Roots Hall Of FameBoch Center Re-Introduces Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame
September 30, 2022

The Boch Center has re-introduced the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), an education initiative located inside the iconic Wang Theatre in Boston.
Violinist Jennifer Koh Replaces Janine Jansen In Performances Of Bernstein's SERENADE, October 6-8Violinist Jennifer Koh Replaces Janine Jansen In Performances Of Bernstein's SERENADE, October 6-8
September 30, 2022

Violinist Janine Jansen has had to withdraw from her upcoming appearances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, October 6, 7, and 8, at Symphony Hall, due to illness.
Rock All Night Long With ROCK OF AGES At Barnstable Comedy ClubRock All Night Long With ROCK OF AGES At Barnstable Comedy Club
September 30, 2022

'Yes, my babies. Welcome to the Sunset Strip!' The opening line from ROCK OF AGES sets the tone for this 80's self-proclaimed 'Kick-Ass Musical'.
Cotuit Center for the Arts Announces Upcoming Season
September 30, 2022

While final preparations are underway for its 2022 season finale production of The Sound of Music, Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced a new season of programming and fundraising with a focus on celebrating, dreaming, planning, imagining, and creating art in all theater, music, exhibition, education, outreach and collaboration offerings. 