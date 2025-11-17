Shakespeare & Company to Install Sculptures by Harold Grinspoon Beginning in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare & Company will install six sculptures by Harold Grinspoon across its Lenox, Massachusetts campus beginning in late November. Two works will be placed along Kemble Street within the town’s Cultural District, with four additional sculptures positioned along the drive leading to the company’s entrance. Selected by the artist, the sculptures will remain on loan to Shakespeare & Company until November 2030.

The pieces, some of which reach 30 feet in height, incorporate materials including live oak branches, acrylic rods, stainless-steel poles, reflective spheres, and wood treated with boat paint, varnish, and charring methods. Artistic Director Allyn Burrows noted that the installation will offer visitors a new visual experience year-round, saying, “We’re delighted to have the works of the eminent Harold Grinspoon grace our grounds. These pieces, landing on our property in advance of the darker season, will enliven the landscape and will surely be the source of animated conversation.”

Grinspoon, 96, has created more than 170 sculptures in the past 11 years and has exhibited or loaned more than 75 works nationwide, including installations at Kent State University, Massachusetts General Hospital’s Bulfinch Building, and the Jill Rosenzweig Memorial Sculpture Garden in Tucson. A longtime Berkshires summer resident, he said, “Art is many things, from performances, music, exhibitions, history, and imagination. I have esteemed the community of creatives at Shakespeare & Company and am honored to have my sculptures among them for a time.”

Founder of Aspen Square Management and creator of PJ Library, Grinspoon has directed major philanthropic initiatives, including distributing more than 650,000 free books monthly across more than 40 countries. He and his wife, Diane Troderman, signed The Giving Pledge in 2015. Grinspoon began pursuing sculpture as a third career in his eighties.