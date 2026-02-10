Seaglass Theater Company to Present ECHOES OF IRELAND in Massachusetts

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On March 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM and March 15, 2026 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Echoes of Ireland at two historic Massachusetts churches.

The concert celebrates Ireland's rich musical legacy-from the haunting beauty of traditional folk tunes and the elegance of classical masterpieces to the excitement of Broadway favorites and the energy of modern pop hits. From "Danny Boy" to U2-there is something for everyone!

The concert stars Erin Hogan, Marcus Huber, Hannah O'Brien and Matthew Larson-four incredibly versatile artists who bring a wealth of experience to the musical genres presented.

Tickets are $30.00, and and may be purchased online at Eventbrite:

https://echoesofirelandmilton.eventbrite.com for March 14 in Milton

https://echoesofirelandfairhaven.eventbrite.com for March 15 in Fairhaven

Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concerts at

each venue a half hour before each performance.