Samuel Slater's Has Announced New Events in Function Hall

Samuel Slater's Restaurant has announced several new special events in their function hall in February and March, including the Taste of France Wine Dinner set for this Thursday, February 20th, Wood Sign Painting with The Art Lab & Gallery February 26th, Sea Glass Windows with The Art Lab & Gallery on March 25th, and Three Funny Ladies Comedy Night March 27th. Tickets for all events are available at www.samuelslaters.com.

The 2019/2020 Wine Dinner Series continues with a Taste of France Wine Dinner on February 20th at 6:30 PM. Executive chef Keith Polaina will take guests on a culinary journey showcasing wines from France with a menu selection that will include huitres, escargot crostini, ratatouille, beef bourguignon, and Paris-brest eclairs. Additionally, the event will feature perfect wine pairings that represent the flavors of the country.

The Art Lab & Gallery will bring two new events to the Samuel Slater's Function Hall. Wood Sign Painting will take place on February 26th and a Sea Glass Window event will be on March 25th giving participants a chance to unleash their inner creativity. The Art Lab & Gallery will offer step-by-step instructions and provide all supplies, stencils, and paints.

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's with Three Funny Ladies featuring Kelly MacFarland, Laura Severse, and Emily Ruskowski on March 27th. Kelly MacFarland is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress. She has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances and entertaining US troops overseas. Kelly has appeared on the Today Show, Comedy Central, NBC's Last Comic Standing, AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE and Comics Come Home (to name a few). Laura Severse is a streetwise Boston native, devoted wife, working mother of two, storyteller and stand-up comic. She brings her hard-working, heartfelt approach to life to stages across the country. Laura performs regularly at Nick's Comedy Stop and Laugh Boston and has been featured as a Best of Boston Comic. Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based standup comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. In 2015, she was named one of the Comedy Studio's Comics in Residence and opened for Maria Bamford at the Wilbur.

Named after the former Webster, MA resident known for being the "Father of the American Industrial Revolution," Samuel Slater's Restaurant opened in the fall of 2018 at Indian Ranch. The restaurant offers lakeside dining of craft American food with French and Italian influences from the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Dinner is served Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning at 4:00 PM. Sunday brunch is available from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Tickets for the Taste of France Wine Dinner on February 20th, Wood Sign Painting with The Art Lab & Gallery on February 26th, Sea Glass Windows with The Art Lab & Gallery on March 25th, and Three Funny Ladies featuring Kelly MacFarland, Laura Severse, and Emily Ruskowski on March 27th at the Samuel Slater's Function Hall can be purchased at www.samuelslaters.com.



Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA just outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.samuelslaters.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You