SIMPLY BARBRA Returns to Provincetown in July

Award-winning singer and actor Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to P-Town, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly! and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever to The Art House, 214 Commercial Street, Provincetown MA, for three shows on Thursday, July 15 to Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 PM. Michael Lavine is the musical director. There will be special guests for this return engagement. The admission is $35 General seating, $45 VIP. To buy tickets https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5134592

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA show has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include "BLUE BLOODS" on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as "Good Day Australia". Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY. Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS.

Some of the upcoming engagements include: September 2 at The Green room (NYC), London and St. Louis. For more information please visit www.simplybarbra.com.