Rosemary Pergolizzi Will Open DRAWN BY SKY AND SEA At Pittsford Fine Art in October

Pittsford Fine Art will host the opening of Drawn by Sky and Sea, a new exhibition by artist Rosemary Pergolizzi, on Friday, October 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception is part of the gallery’s First Friday series at its Main Street location in the village of Pittsford.

Pergolizzi, who lives in East Irondequoit, has long been inspired by the movement of clouds, the shifting colors of water, and the natural forces that shape the environment. Her work captures local landscapes from the Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario to the Atlantic coast and Mediterranean ports. She uses oils, pastels, and drawing as complementary mediums, exploring texture, memory, and mood.

A former art educator in Irondequoit schools for more than 26 years, Pergolizzi transitioned to full-time studio work upon retirement. She has exhibited widely, earning recognition in juried shows, and remains an active member of the Rochester Art Club, the Pastel Society of Western New York, Pittsford Fine Art, and the Mill Gallery in Honeoye Falls.

Drawn by Sky and Sea will be on view at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 North Main Street, a gallery operated by 23 regional artists. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on First Fridays. More information can be found at pittsfordfineart.com.