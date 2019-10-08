Room&Board Produces Jonathan Bailey Holland Opera

This November 7th at 7:30 pm at the Room&Board showroom on Newbury St in Boston, Boston Opera Collaborative will produce a??Room&Board&Opera - a??a presentation of three one-act operas by local composer Jonathan Bailey Holland.a?? a??Audiences will be close to the action in this unique venue and will enjoy light food and drink during the performance. Seating in this alternative performance space is limited to 99 patrons.

This triple bill features "Naomi in the Living Room," "The Battle of Bull Run Always Makes Me Cry," and "Always," all one-act operas by Bailey Holland in English. Subjects addressed include everything from the outlandish rants of a crazy mother to the bizarre but true retelling of first-date conversations about the civil war.

Jonathan Bailey Holland has been hailed by WBUR as "one of opera theater's most innovative composers" and lauded for taking a "genre-crossing approach to making contemporary classical music." Bailey Hollanda?? a??has had works commissioned and performed by orchestras and chamber ensembles around America and is Chair of Composition, Contemporary Music, and Core Studies at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Highlights of his 2019-20 season include commissions by the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the American Composers Orchestra at Carnegie Hall.

Boston Opera Collaborative is dedicated to telling compelling stories in unusual venues. a??"We are incredibly excited about presenting these fabulous operas in a stylish, cool venue on Newbury Street," says co-artistic director Patricia-Maria Weinmann, "Audiences will be delighted to luxuriate in the surroundings and warm hospitality of the beautiful Room and Board showroom while enjoying appetizers and wine. A perfect combination of comfort, style and sheer fun."

Room&Board&Opera a??is sung in English, accompanied by piano. Music Direction by Jean Anderson Collier and Patricia Au. Stage Direction by Greg Smucker and Patricia-Maria Weinmann.

Tickets are $45 in advance and at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visita?? a??www.bostonoperacollaborative.orga??.

Photo Credit: Robert Torres





