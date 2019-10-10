Regis College Presents OF LENGTHS AND MEASURES

Regis College Fine Arts Center presents Of Length and Measures: Prison and the American Landscape, Photographs by Stephen Tourlentes, Monday, October 28 through Friday, December 13 at the Regis College Fine Arts Center Carney Gallery, 235 Wellesley Street, Weston, MA 02493. An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 6:30-8:30pm. All events are free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 12-3pm. More information can be found at regiscollege.edu/fac.

"The works of Stephen Tourlentes are a powerful statement to the pervasiveness of the mass incarceration crisis in America," says Regis College Fine Arts Center Director, Jennifer Potts. "His photographs of prisons tucked away from view forces us to confront a truth we would rather not acknowledge: that mass incarceration affects everyone, and it's a problem that's closer to home than one might think."

Punctuating the night sky with blinding light often at the periphery of society, prisons transform more than just the visual American landscape. In this stunning series of photographs, artist Stephen Tourlentes seeks to explore the uneasy relationship the United States has with these correctional facilities and the unseen human cargo they contain.

Sponsored by the Regis College Fine Arts Center and the Department of Humanities.





