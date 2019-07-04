Reagle Music Theatre Presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's 51st Summer Season continues with The Sound of Music from July 11-21, 2019. This beloved family musical features Elliot Norton and IRNE Award winner Aimee Doherty as "Maria" - a free spirit who is struggling in her commitment to become a nun; when she is sent to look after the seven children of a widowed Navy captain by the Mother Abbess, she brings joy and music into the family's home and changes all she comes in contact with. IRNE nominee Mark Linehan is featured as Captain Von Trapp. Directed and Choreographed by Daniel Forest Sullivan, Music Director Dan Rodriguez, Produced by Robert J. Eagle.

This Tony and Oscar-winning musical features beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein songs including "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," and "Do-Re-Mi." Music by Richard Rodgers. Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. Presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.

The Sound of Music runs for 8 performances with four matinees over 2 weekends; Fri & Sat at 7:00 pm, Thurs & Sun matinees at 2:00 pm. Performance Schedule: Thurs, July 11th at 2:00 PM; Fri, July 12th at 7:00 PM; Sat, July 13th at 7:00 PM; Sun, July 14th at 2:00 PM; Thurs, July 18th at 2:00 PM; Fri, July 19th at 7:00 PM; Sat, July 20th at 7:00 PM; Sun, July 21st at 2:00 PM.

Tickets for Reagle's 51st summer season can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling the box office at 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Discounts apply for groups, students, and seniors. Call the box office to inquire.

The full cast of The Sound of Music includes: Aimee Doherty as Maria; Mark Linehan as Captain Von Trapp; Mara Bonde as The Mother Abbess; Janis Hudson as Elsa Schraeder; Robert Orzalli as Max Detweiler; Emma Heistand as Liesl; Wade Gleeson Turner as Friedrich; Jane Jakubowski as Louisa; Ryan Philpott as Kurt; Fiona Simeqi as Brigitta; Addison Toole as Marta; Libby Sweder as Gretl; Max Currie as Rolf Gruber; Sara Delong as Sister Margaretta; Margaret Felice as Sister Sophia; Yewande Odetoyinbo* as Sister Berthe; Allyn Hunt as Franz; Tracey O'Farell as Frau Schmidt; Doug Gerber as Herr Zeller; Anelise Allen; Jacqueline Breines; Ian Costello; Joseph Duda; Doug Dulaney; Audrey Flowers; Nikki Kelder; Helen L. Kemeny; Lenni Kmiec; Lindsay Kraft; Stephanie Kreutz; Sujinna Mariella Kuenghakit; Lauren Marlow; Amanda McGranahan; Julie McNamara; Conor Meehan; Marian Rambelle; Simon Rogers; Tyler Shore; Nora Sullivan; Joey Thordarson. * Appear through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

Reagle's 51st Annual Summer Season:

Reagle's 51st summer season closes with the musical comedy La Cage Aux Folles from August 8-18. Directed and Choreographed by Susan M. Chebookjian; Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez; Produced by Robert J. Eagle.

Single adult tickets for each production in Reagle's 51st Summer Season are $25-$69; discounts apply for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Season subscribers can save 20% on each show! Student rush seats at 50% off are available one hour before curtain with a valid college ID. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with extended hours from 9:00 am to curtain on performance days.





