RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: SEASON 11 TOUR Comes To Boch Center This Summer

The Boch Center, World of Wonder and Voss Events announced that The Official RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 11 Tour will take the Boch Center Shubert Theatre stage on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10:00AM.

All 15 Season 11 Queens, including A'keria Chanel Davenport, Ariel Versace, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, and Yvie Oddly will slay the runway as the tour commences, with Season 10 Queen Asia O'Hara serving as host for the tour.

"This summer I'm hitting the road with the baddest queens in the land...the land of Season 11!" said Asia O'Hara. "All bets are off and all rules are out the window as the Queens show you what they are REALLY made of! And of course, I'll be safe behind the microphone."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You