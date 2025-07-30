REUNION Comes to GB Public Theater as Part of Stepping Up: Plays in Development

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Barrington Public Theater has announced the first new work to be presented as part of its latest Berkshire Voices program, Stepping Up: Plays in Development. Reunion, written by former Moderator of Berkshire Voices, Michael Brady, will be presented on August 6th, at 7:00pm in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center.

GB Public announced Stepping Up: Plays in Development in March as a commitment to expand its play development program. As part of the program, the company selects a new piece emerging out of Berkshire Voices that has previously had a public reading with GB Public. The chosen work will be given 12 hours of collaborative development with a cast and director over two days, culminating in a public staged reading.

Reunion will be directed by GB Public Associate Artistic Director, Judy Braha and will feature local actors Chris Tucci as Chris, David Keohane as Daniel, Raya Malcolm as Annika, and Hero Marguerite as Debby. Gabrielle Orcha will read stage directions.

GB Public Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha says, “We feel this is the natural next step to enable the dedicated Berkshire Voices writers to explore their new works more deeply in collaboration.”

“We're very excited about adding more in-depth new play development to our signature program, Berkshire Voices, and the many talented area playwrights involved.” adds GB Artistic Director Jim Frangione, “The ‘Stepping Up' program scheduled for August 6th is the next rung up the development ladder and that's a win for everyone—playwrights, audience members and anyone wanting to hear brand new stories.”

GB Public presents at the McConnell Theater in the Daniel Arts Center, five minutes from downtown Great Barrington on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.