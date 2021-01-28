Public Health Expert Joseph Allen Joins Diane Paulus on THE LUNCH ROOM

Joseph Allen, Commissioner and Chair of the Task Force on Safe Work, Safe Schools & Safe Travel for The Lancet and Assistant Professor of Exposure Science at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins American Repertory Theater Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and A.R.T. Theater and Facilities Manager Tracy Keene to discuss the collaboration between the Healthy Buildings Program Allen directs and the A.R.T. to create a Roadmap for Recovery and Resilience for Theater and its latest content on A.R.T.'s virtual talk show The Lunch Room Tuesday, February 2 at 12PM.

Additional February guests on The Lunch Room include Mortified co-producer Sara Faith Alterman (February 9) and Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Fest founder and executive director Catherine T. Morris (February 23). The February 16 guest will be announced shortly.

The Lunch Room is A.R.T.'s weekly virtual talk show with artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our culture and communities. Members of the A.R.T. staff host these curated conversations and interactive Q&As. All events begin at 12PM; register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom. Free and open access to The Lunch Room and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members.

COMING UP ON THE LUNCH ROOM:

Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus, and Theater and Facilities Manager Tracy Keene discuss the collaboration to develop a Roadmap for Recovery and Resilience for Theater, the Roadmap's latest content, and A.R.T.'s ongoing commitment to public health in its practice and programming.

FEBRUARY 9: SARA FAITH ALTERMAN OF MORTIFIED WITH SOPHIE ANCIVAL AND EMMA WATT

As Valentine's Day approaches, Sara Faith Alterman (author of Let's Never Talk about This Again) chats with A.R.T. Line Producers Sophie Ancival and Emma Watt about the OBERON usual suspect and favorite she co-produces, Mortified, a comic excavation of teen angst artifacts as shared by their original authors-in front of total strangers.

** Just added to Virtually OBERON **

Mortified-Special Valentine's Day Edition

Saturday, February 13 at 7PM

$15-on sale now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Mortified

Celebrated for years by the likes of "This American Life," "The Today Show", The A.V. Club, and Entertainment Weekly, Mortified is a comic excavation of teen angst artifacts (journals, poems, letters, lyrics, home movies, schoolwork) as shared by their original authors-in front of total strangers.

FEBRUARY 23: CATHERINE T. MORRIS OF BAMS FEST

Catherine T. Morris visits The Lunch Room to talk about Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Fest, the organization she founded to break down racial and social barriers to arts, music, and culture in Greater Boston, and her vision for a vibrant and inclusive arts and culture sector that celebrates all artistic talents, challenges societal perceptions, and empowers and engages audiences.

Registration and guest bios are available at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.