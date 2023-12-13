Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra to Present ALL IN THE FAMILY at War Memorial Hall

The concert will take place on January 28th.

Dec. 13, 2023

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra to Present ALL IN THE FAMILY at War Memorial Hall

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra will welcome audiences both young and young at heart on Sunday January 28th, when they present a concert of storytelling and puppetry, All in The Family, at War Memorial Hall, Newton City Hall.  For tickets and information visit proarte.org

 

Under the baton of Pro Arte's Conductor Emerita Gisèle Ben-Dor (a post to which she was elected exclusively by the musicians), the orchestra will open the concert with Gioachino Rossini's iconic and irrepressible William Tell overture and perform Teresa Carreño's lovely Romance. Originally scored for violin and piano, Romance will be played in an arrangement for cello and orchestra by principal cellist Steven Laven.   

 

WBUR's Carey Goldberg will narrate both Camille Saint-Saëns humorous Carnival of the Animals suite and Sergei Prokofiev's classic setting of Peter and the Wolf.  Eric Bornstein and Behind the Mask Studio of Somerville will bring each character and event vividly depicted in Carnival of the Animals to life, creating a musical menagerie filled with roaring lions, lumbering elephants, and hopping kangaroos. 

 

Gisèle Ben-Dor has been described by the Los Angeles Times as “a ferocious talent,” and has conducted a number of the world's leading orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, London Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the New World Symphony.  She has been honored as “A Great Immigrant and a Great American”  by the Carnegie Foundation, and in addition to her role with Pro Arte, she is Conductor Laureate of the Santa Barbara Symphony. 

 

Eric Bornstein founded Behind the Mask Studio in 1990, which specializes in mask theater programs, corporate event planning, arts education, custom made masks and costumes. His masks have appeared in Company One's Shockheaded Peter (nominated for Eliot Norton award/won IRNE award),  Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker, and Boston Lyric Opera's Madama Butterfly, among many others. He currently teaches classes in making and performing masks and offers performances and residencies to schools throughout the state through Young Audiences of Massachusetts.  

 

Carey Goldberg covers health and science at WBUR and hosts the station's Commonhealth section. Goldberg is also co-author of the triple memoir "Three Wishes: A True Story Of Good Friends, Crushing Heartbreak and Astonishing Luck On Our Way To Love and Motherhood."   

In addition to being Pro Arte's principal cellist, Wayland resident Steven Laven, appears with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, the Handel & Haydn Society, the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestras. He is also an adjunct instructor of cello and chamber music at Rhode Island College, performing in the faculty Proteus String Quartet. He has earned cello performance degrees from the Eastman and Manhattan Schools of Music.  

  

About Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra 

Pro Arte is a professional, musician-led cooperative chamber orchestra that shares its passion for music through exceptional performances that enrich, engage, and educate. The ensemble performs familiar and adventurous music in concert halls and welcoming community settings. Founded in 1978 by Harvard chaplain and visionary Larry Hill, Pro Arte is one of only four cooperative orchestras in the country. Unlike traditional orchestras, Pro Arte's players, as well as the conductor, decide what music the Orchestra will perform and who the guest artists will be. Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra is a member of the Newton Cultural Alliance. 

 

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra Sunday at 3pm January 28th at War Memorial Hall, Newton City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Tickets and information for all concerts can be found at www.proarte.org 


