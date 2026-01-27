Plymouth's Spire Center Launches Classic Film Series with 'The Stranger' and 'Charade'

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In February, Plymouth’s Spire Center for Performing Arts is launching the Spire Classic Film Series, celebrating timeless movies—presented the way they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, lights down, with the audience gathered for a communal experience.

The first offering is Orson Wells’ 1946 movie The Stranger on Wednesday, February 11 at 7pm (doors at 6:30). Set in Connecticut after World War II, The Stranger is a cat and mouse game between Wilson (Edward G. Robinson), a member of the Allied War Crimes Commission and Franz Kindler (Orson Welles), a Nazi who has assumed the false identity of Dr. Charles Rankin. To complete his new intelligentsia disguise, Kindler marries Mary Longstreet, daughter of a Supreme Court justice.

“We’re excited to expand the variety of our programming,” said Bob Hollis, board president of the Spire Center for the Performing Arts. “We presented some classic films in the fall around Halloween, and like those, these movies were made to be seen in a theater. We’re grateful to have the ability to share these experiences with our community.”

Two of the greatest stars in movie history, Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn in Stanley Donan’s Charade on Wednesday, February 18. Romance and intrigue ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want to get their hands on a fortune that her murdered husband had stolen. She soon loses trust in those who claim they want to help her.

The Spire Center Classic Film Series presents The Stranger Wednesday February 11, and Charade on Wednesday February 18. All shows are at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm). Tickets for these showings are $9 per person.

