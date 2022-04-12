Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents A WOMAN'S VOICE Concert

Pilgrim Festival Chorus, the region's principal community chorus, presents its spring season concert, A Woman's Voice, on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, May 8 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The concert, co-directed by William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, features instrumentalist Adam Grüschow, bassoon.

Originally scheduled for spring 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment (guaranteeing and protecting a woman's constitutional right to vote), A Woman's Voice seeks to honor the lives and voices of women.

For much of human history, the record of how women lived, what they thought, and how they acted is sparse. A Woman's Voice uses music built on themes of girlhood, love, motherhood, faith, pain, rebellion, loss, and hope to describe some of the experiences common to women. Selections in the program range from spirituals and gospel songs to folksongs and sensitive settings of poetry. Some of the texts are by writers as well-known as Abigail Adams, Helen Keller, and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, while many of the choral settings are by some of the best contemporary women composers. Whether expressing the joy of youth, the intensity of love, the pain of loss, or the sacrifices made as a patriot or a pioneer, this concert will reflect the many and varied voices of women.

Since 1999, PFC has delighted South Shore audiences with classical programming. More than seventy vocalists of all adult ages fill out the ensemble, dedicated to authentic choral singing. In June, PFC will present American Vignettes, exploring some of America's iconic musicals, and in December, PFC will have their annual holiday season concert and a Messiah Sing.

Tickets for A Woman's Voice are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, and $15 for students over 14. Children aged 14 and under are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org or from PFC members. Tickets are also available at the door, limited to venue capacity. Pilgrim Festival Chorus considers the safety of its members and audience a highest priority. Singers are currently committed to being fully vaccinated and are wearing masks for rehearsals and performances. Audience members are mandated by the Town of Plymouth to wear masks while in attendance and to keep as socially distanced as possible. Any changes to this policy will be posted on the PFC website and social media.

For more information, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.