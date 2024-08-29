Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Finishes Rehearsals at A.R.T

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rudy Pankow and Emilia Suárez will lead the cast of A.R.T.’s new production of Romeo and Juliet that features Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence. A.R.T. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage Shakespeare’s iconic love story.

Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2024, opens officially on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, Peter, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).

Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.

Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University’s Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira and Michael Torto (acting), Dree Palimore (directing), Elizabeth Resner (stage management), and Teddy Tsui-Rosen (sound/stage management).

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

