Photos: Inside Barrington Stage's Gala A NIGHT ON THE RED CARPET

On Monday, July 21, Barrington Stage Company rolled out the Red Carpet for its dazzling annual Gala 2025, “A Night on the Red Carpet” at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA. The evening of glamour, celebration, and show-stopping entertainment honored Carrie and David Schulman and featured a special performance by Broadway’s own Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Check out photos below!

Proceeds raised at the Gala will support the area of greatest need and BSC’s Education Fund, in particular, the life-changing Playwright Mentoring Project (now in its 25th year), which received the highest recognition bestowed by the White House for an after-school program.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is a Tony Nominee and BSC Associate Artist and was accompanied by Associate Artist, music director Darren R. Cohen. Leslie has previously appeared at Barrington Stage in The Memory Show, Guys and Dolls and countless cabarets and concerts. She received a Tony Award nomination last year for her performance of Lady of The Lake on Broadway in Spamalot.

The sell-out Gala patrons also heard performances by Emmett O’Hanlon who played Lancelot in BSC’s recent production of Lerner & Lowe’s CAMELOT directed by Artistic Director Alan Paul, and a hilarious interlude by comic (Joan Rivers impersonator) Tessa Auberjonois.

A live auction lead by Chris Ward raised a record breaking amount for the Playwright Mentoring Project which has impacted thousands of area youth, BSC also celebrated the behind-the-scenes stars who make their programming possible.

Alan Paul announced that the annual star-studded BSC/NYC Gala in New York City on October 27 will honor Board Emeritus Eda Sorokoff.

Alan Paul previously expressed his excitement about last nights event in the Berkshires stating, "It is with great joy and deep admiration that this year’s Gala honors two extraordinary champions of the arts and of Barrington Stage Company — Carrie and David Schulman. Their unwavering commitment, generosity, and passion for theater have left an indelible mark on BSC and our broader artistic community. Adding to the excitement, we are thrilled to present a special performance by one of our own — the sensational Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. A BSC Associate Artist and Broadway powerhouse, Leslie's dazzling presence and immense talent are sure to make this Gala an unforgettable night. Join us as we raise a toast to the Schulman’s, to the power of live theatre, and to the vibrant future we continue to build together."

Guests enjoyed an open bar with specialty cocktails, interviews on the Red Carpet by Alex Reczkowski and a three-course dinner provided by caterer Tom Ellis’s company The Swell Party. Gala Co-Chairs were Violet Eagan, Wendy Gordon, Carrie Schulman and Laurie Schwartz. Event planner is Jillian Schuster Events, event decor and flowers by Marc Eliot, additional stage flowers by Carolyn Valenti, Special decor by Jamie LaBrasca

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff