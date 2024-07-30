Photos: Complete Cast Set for ROMEO & JULIET at A.R.T. - See Inside Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater has revealed the full cast of its production of Romeo and Juliet, which begins its 2024/25 Season. Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2024, opens officially on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The full cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince, others), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague, others), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).

Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers.

As previously announced, Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage a visceral, heart-pounding new production of Shakespeare’s iconic love story.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimmelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.

Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University’s Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira and Michael Torto (acting), Dree Pallimore (directing), Liz Resner (stage management), and Teddy Tsui-Rosen (sound/stage management).

“Romeo and Juliet has been a favorite play of mine for years," said Paulus. “It is often considered to be a play about hate. I am interested in pivoting that framework: rather than defining our lives through hatred, can we choose to define our lives through love? This question opened the play up for me in a way that was very liberating. I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with the choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who, in addition to being a genius with movement, is brilliant with text and acting."

Comments