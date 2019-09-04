Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Tiny Beautiful Things, Nia Vardalos' stage adaptation of The New York Times' bestseller Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar by Cheryl Strayed, directed by Jen Wineman, starts PREVIEWS NEXT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, and runs through October 6 at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell.

Lori Prince will lead the cast in the role of Sugar. Appearing as various letter writers will be Shravan Amin, Caroline Strang, and Nael Nacer. Tickets start at $24. For tickets to Tiny Beautiful Things, co-conceived for the stage by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Vardalos, call the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678, or visit MRT.ORG.

As "Dear Sugar," author Cheryl Strayed answered hundreds of letters for two years with surprising candor and an often bruising, brutal honesty as an advice columnist. This stage adaptation of her memoir is a hopeful and heartbreaking tribute to the resilience of the human spirit.

Photo Credit: Meghan Moore





