Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With MAYTAG VIRGIN At Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present Audrey Cefaly's Maytag Virgin, a sweet, Southern romance about starting over again, from January 8 to February 2 at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall, according to Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas and Interim Artistic Director Terry Berliner. Eleanor Holdridge directs

For tickets, contact the Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit MRT.ORG. Tickets start at $24.

When unflappable Jack moves in next door to sweetly neurotic Lizzie - two fortysomething school teachers, both widowed - the two bond over being lonely and feeling stuck. As they get to know each other, they find themselves searching for an answer to the same question: how do you know when you're ready to live, and love, again?

The cast features David Adkins as Jack and Kati Brazda as Lizzie. Adkin's MRT credits include The Outgoing Tide, The Seafarer (IRNE Award nomination), and Glengarry Glen Ross. He most recently appeared in Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? at Berkshire Theatre Group and on the television shows "Evil" and "Madame Secretary." Brazda's credits include A Moon for the Misbegotten (understudy) on Broadway, as well as the Off-Broadway productions of The Effect and Our Town (director David Cromer) at Barrow Street Theatre and Bill W. and Dr. Bob at SoHo Playhouse.





