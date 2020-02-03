Photo Flash: Gloria Steinem at A.R.T.'s Opening Night of GLORIA: A LIFE

History. Her story. Our story. This new play about Gloria Steinem and the women she has partnered with in a decades-long fight for equality is brought to life by a dynamic ensemble of performers. Fifty years after Gloria began raising her voice and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's belief in talking circles as a catalyst for change offers us all a path forward. The first act is Gloria's story; the second is our own.

See photos from opening night below!

Now through March 1, 2020

Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA

Written by Emily Mann

Directed by Diane Paulus

In association with the McCarter Theatre Center by special arrangement with Daryl Roth

The cast includes Patricia Kalember as Gloria Steinem with Gabrielle Beckford, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray, Erika Stone, Brenda Withers, and Eunice Wong. Rachel Cognata is the swing.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Jessica Jahn (Costume Design), Jason Lyons (Lighting Design), Robert Kaplowitz & Andrea Allmond (Sound Design), and Elaine McCarthy (Projection Design). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.





