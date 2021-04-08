Photos: First Look at Company One's HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY

Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play, presented by American Repertory Theater and Company One Theatre, begins streaming tonight at 7:30PM. The new cinematic reimagining of C1's production was filmed by The Loop Lab at A.R.T.'s club theater OBERON earlier this year and is Film Directed by John Oluwole ADEkoje and Shawn LaCount.

Check out photos below!

The show streams this Thursday, April 8 through Thursday, May 6. Learn more and book tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Hype-Man-2021.

In addition to the version of that will stream on demand with closed captioning, versions offering Audio Description and ASL Interpretation will be available throughout the run.

Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest.

The new intimate version of the world-premiere production directed by Shawn LaCount is co film-directed by John Oluwole ADEkoje (2006 Roxbury Film Festival Award for Emerging local Filmmaker) and LaCount and features new animation and illustration by Barrington Edwards.

Original cast members Kadahj Bennett (Verb), Rachel Cognata (Peep One), and Michael Knowlton (Pinnacle) reprise their roles. Returning original creative team members include Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Cassandra Queen (Costume Design), Lee Schuna (Sound Design), Kadahj Bennet (Music Direction / Beat Maker), and Jessie Baxter (dramaturg). The creative team also includes Sean L. Pieroth (Lighting Design), ADEkoje (Director of Photography / Cinematography), The Loop Lab (Cinematography), and Cesara Walters (Stage Manager / Props Coordinator) join the team.