Paula Plum Directs STEEL MAGNOLIAS With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the smash hit film, Hub Theatre Company of Boston presents the award-winning comedy Steel Magnolias, directed by Paula Plum, Friday, July 19 - Saturday, August 3 at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets to all performances are "Pay-What-You-Can." Donations of toiletries and beauty supplies will be collected at each performance for local women's shelters. For tickets and more information visit www.hubtheatreboston.org



Make an appointment at Truvy's beauty salon where the ladies of Chinquapin meet to get their hair done and let their hair down! Through the clouds of hairspray and the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires swap gossip, wisecracks, and wisdom in this hilarious and heartwarming comedy that explores the bonds of friendship and the strength of women. Full of sass, style and sisterhood, Steel Magnolias will make you laugh 'til you cry with its big characters, big hair, and even bigger heart.



Multiple Elliot Norton and IRNE Award winner Paula Plum directs six of Boston's funniest actors: Liz Adams (Medford-IRNE Award winner and Elliot Norton Award nominee), Maureen Adduci (Dorchester-Elliot Norton Award winner and IRNE Award nominee), Catherine Lee Christie (Arlington), Oye Ehikhamhen (Hyde Park), Lauren Elias (Brookine-IRNE Award nominee), and June Kfoury (Lawrence) in this beloved classic. Plum enthuses, "This is a timeless play that only gets more timely. In today's political climate, it is essential to have a platform to tell women's stories and celebrate their strength and unity."



Robert Harling was inspired to write the highly acclaimed stage play Steel Magnolias (1987), after the death of his sister Susan from complications from diabetes. Written as a tribute to the strength of his sister, mother and the group of friends that supported them, the play was a gigantic off-Broadway hit. It has since been performed in dozens of countries, including Sweden, South Africa, India, and Japan. Harling adapted his original play into the popular film of the same title, which starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Dolly Parton, and Daryl Hannah. 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the movie's premiere. Additionally, Harling also wrote the hilarious spoof Soapdish (1991) which was based on his own acting experience and starred Sally Field, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert Downey Jr. He also adapted The First Wives Club (1996) which starred Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton and made his directorial debut that same year with The Evening Star, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's emerging theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org



Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Paula Plum, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, July 19- Saturday, August 3 at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.







