Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

An event ten years in the making! Hub Theatre Company of Boston will conclude the celebration of its 10th anniversary season with the revival of Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore, directed by local favorite Paula Plum.

The show will run at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay, from Saturday, July 22, through Saturday, August 5, 2023 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm and a Saturday matinee on August 5 at 2:00 pm. Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.”

Donations of new and gently worn clothing will be collected for charity so, in addition to bringing your friends and family, bring that bridesmaid dress you will never wear again, those shoes that pinch your toes, and those jeans you haven't worn since Bill Clinton was in office - we promise to find them all good homes! For tickets and more information visit Click Here

From the acclaimed creators of When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle comes a hilarious and heartwarming play that attempts to answer the age-old question: how do I have a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear? With odes to first bras, overstuffed purses, tyrannical dressing rooms and outfits that made our mothers cringe, Love, Loss and What I Wore is a love letter to the outfits that got us through life's ups, downs and everything in between. Come reminisce with us and take a stroll down your own closet's memory lane.

Five of Boston's best dressed actresses –Nettie Chickering, Barbara Douglas, Lauren Elias, Evelyn Holley and June Kfoury – will bring these funny memoirs and intimate musings to the stage under the direction of five-time Elliot Norton Award winner Paula Plum, with Elliot Norton Award winner and Boston's resident fashionista Kiki Samko as assistant director.

Nora Ephron was educated at Wellesley College, Massachusetts. She was an acclaimed essayist, novelist (Heartburn, I Hate My Neck) and screenplay writer for many popular films, including When Harry Met Sally for which she earned an Oscar nomination. She also was an accomplished filmmaker who directed Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail, amongst other films. Delia Ephron is a bestselling author, screenwriter, and playwright. Her movies include You've Got Mail, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Hanging Up, and Michael. Her journalism has appeared in The New York Times, O the Oprah Magazine, Vogue, and The Huffington Post.



Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's emerging theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit Click Here

Love, Loss and What I Wore By Nora and Delia Ephron, directed by Paula Plum, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Saturday, July 22– Saturday, August 5 at Club Cafe, 209 Columbus Ave., Boston MA. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.