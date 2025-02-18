Paul Simon Brings A QUIET CELEBRATION Tour To Boch Center Wang Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon announced "A Quiet Celebration Tour," a US Tour for this Spring and Summer 2025 where he will present the live-debut performance of his critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album Seven Psalms, as well as perform a celebration of his timeless classics.

The tour will come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on June 10, June 12, and June 13, 2025. The evolution of this extraordinary artist continues to unfold with this offering, in which Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years.

It was during the recording of Seven Psalms, as revealed in the acclaimed In Restless Dreams documentary, that Simon began to steadily lose the hearing in his left ear which initially made extended live performances impossible. Together with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, and his own Production Team, Simon redesigned his entire stage set up to make performing viable.

Inspired to perform again, Simon began work rehearsing and figuring out how he could bring Seven Psalms to the stage along with new arrangements of familiar favorites. Recorded on entirely acoustic instruments and performed predominantly by Paul, Seven Psalms transcended the concept of the “album” and was released as a single piece of continuous music in seven movements. Simon often says the listener completes the song, and he was eager to expand the experience into the live forum by performing this intricately layered work in intimate rooms with pristine acoustics.

The tour will begin on April 4 in New Orleans and travel throughout North America and Canada, concluding in Seattle in August. The band will include: Caleb Burhans (viola), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Gyan Riley (guitar), Mick Rossi (piano, keys), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Nancy Stagnita (flute), Mark Stewart (guitar) and Eugene Friesen (Cello). Steve Gadd and Matt Chamberlin will alternate on drums.

All shows on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 AM local time. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit paulsimon.com.

