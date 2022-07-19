PIPPIN Comes to the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston in August

Rachel Bertone, Artistic Director of Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, has announced the cast for Pippin, the 2nd and final production in the company's Summer 2022 season. Running from August 5-13, 2022 at the Robinson Theatre, 617 Lexington St. Waltham, MA, 02452, Pippin tells the tale of a young prince struggling to decide whether to pursue a peaceful life or to "make magic" with the dazzling troupe of performers that help tell his story. Pippin will feature a diverse cast of actors featuring Elliot Norton Award winnerDavron Monroe (2019, Breath & Imagination) as the enigmatic "Leading Player".

Reagle will present Pippin from August 5-13, 2022. Directed and Choreographed by award-winning Artistic Director Rachel Bertone (Cabaret, In the Heights, Carousel),with Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez (The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Mame). Tickets can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office. Recommended for ages 13+.

A mysterious performance troupe--led by the Leading Player--tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for passion, adventure, and meaning. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power. In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. The score (by Wicked and Godspell's Stephen Schwartz) includes "Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," "Simple Joys," and "No Time at All." Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz; Book by Roger O. Hirson. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performance Schedule:Friday, August 5 - 7:30pm; Saturday, August 6 - 7:30pm; Sunday, August 7 - 2pm; Wednesday, August 10 - 2pm; Thursday, August 11 - 7:30pm; Friday, August 12 - 2pm; Saturday, August 13 - 7:30pm

The cast includes: Kenny Lee as Pippin; Davron Monroe* as Leading Player; Damon Singletary* as Charles; Katie Anne Clark as Fastrada; Kathy St. George* as Berthe; Punyanuch (Mind) Pornsakulpaisal as Catherine and Joel Douglas* as Lewis. The role of Theo will be announced at a later date. Jaden Tai Martinez, Lauryn Withnell, Dierdre Roberts, Brian Pereira, Joy Clark*, Annaliese Wilbur, Micheline Wu, Ezra Noel, Aimée Coleman, and Michael Di Leo round out the ensemble.

The production team includes: Rachel Bertone, Artistic Director (Director & Choreographer); Emma Calabrese (Managing Director); Dan Rodriguez (Music Director); Cameron McEachern (Scenic Designer), Frank Meissner Jr (Lighting Design), Chelsea Kerl (Costume Designer), Robby Davis (Sound Design), Lauren Corcuera (Props Supervisor), Emily White (Dramaturg), JT Turner (Fight Choreographer), Sophie Pratt (Assistant Director), Alyssa Weathersby (Assistant Choreographer), Mindy Cimini (Associate Music Director), and Brian Robillard (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets For Pippin:

Single adult tickets are $38-$68; discounts apply for seniors and youth. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Wednesdays 2 PM-5 PM; Fridays 11 AM-2 PM; Saturdays 11:00 AM-2:00 PM. Parties of 20+ should contact the box office or email groups@reaglemusictheatre.org.