Over 100 Kids to Attend Tuition Free Performing Arts Camp

On August 7th over 100 middle and high-school- kids from under-resourced communities will arrive on the campus of Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, MA for the 2022 season of Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts.

Over the next nine days they will work with Broadway performers, Hollywood directors, top musicians and record producers, actors, singers, dancers, educators and with each other to develop essential character and life skills: confidence, creativity, problem solving, risk-taking, leadership and team building.

This is a performing arts boot camp- an enriching experience where students get the freedom to try singing, video production, rap and poetry, songwriting, rock & soul band, tap and hip hop dance and dozens of other art forms to push themselves beyond boundaries that they had previously set for themselves. The program, including transportation, food, and lodging, is free to participants.

"Our campers are looking to find a creative part of themselves that they can apply in their personal lives when they go back out into the world," says Michael Gerald-John, a former camper and now Master Teacher and member of the Board of Directors. "The performing arts teaches kids how to bet on themselves, and how to succeed. School arts programs keep shrinking so learning to be creative is more important than ever."

Each evening, there is a performance by guest artists ranging from Improv Boston to internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett, followed by lively conversations with the campers.

The week's classes, workshops and performances culminate in a camp-wide show on Saturday August 13th at 5:00 PM that is free and open to the public. The theme for Summer Stars 2022 is "Louder Than Words," the finale of Jonathan Larsen's musical Tick, Tick, Boom! and each performance is imbued with echoes of that idea.

Camp founder and director Donna Milani Luther says "At the show, campers become SUMMER STARS in their own energetic, impassioned, inspiring performance- 90 minutes, 19 numbers in front of a full house, plus press and special guests. Everyone performs. And everyone loves it!"

For more information, visit www.summerstars.org

Follow us on social media! www.Facebook.com/CampSummerStars