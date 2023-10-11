North Shore Music Theatre to Present New Musical ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION This Month

The production will run from October 31 - November 12.

Oct. 11, 2023

It's time to get those blue suede shoes ready… Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is bringing the New England premiere of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION to the North Shore. ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION will play from Tuesday, October 31 thru Sunday, November 12, 2023



     “To this day, Elvis' name still evokes excitement and immediate recognition from people all over the world as reflected by the recent smash success of Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film and the strong early ticket sales for this new musical authorized by Elvis Presley Enterprises,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Director and choreographer, Kevin P. Hill will helm this production featuring a talented cast led by the dynamic newcomer, Dan Berry as Elvis Presley. We are working hard to live up to the expectations of our devoted audiences as well as the legions of Elvis' beloved fans who will be visiting us for the very first time!”



     Authorized by Elvis Presley Enterprises, this bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and cultural icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. This new musical explores the pivotal moments in Elvis' life through the perspectives of those who knew him best. Using different lenses to dig deeper into fact vs. fiction, ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION spans from his impoverished childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his triumphant 1968 “Comeback Special,” and his ascent to be “The King.” It features more than 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including: “That's All Right,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin' Tonight,” “Earth Angel,” “Hound Dog,” “Don't Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes”.



     This brand-new production, written by David Abbinanti (Book, Orchestrations, Arrangements) and Sean Cercone (Book) based on a concept by  Floyd Mutrux, will star newcomer Dan Berry as Elvis Presley. Dan is a 2023 graduate of The University of Oklahoma with a BFA Musical Theatre Performance. He has performed in productions of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Rent, and Spring Awakening, as well as appearing in the film The Line. The show will also feature Mary Callanan as Gladys Presley, David Coffee as Colonel Tom Parker, and Bronson Norris Murphy as Sam Phillips and Frank Sinatra. Mary Callanan has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Bandstand, and the most recent revival of Annie, as well as in the NSMT productions of The Sound of Music, Kinky Boots, and Damn Yankees. Audiences will recognize David Coffee from his 28 seasons of playing Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol as well as his other 34 credits at NSMT, including recent productions of Disney's Freaky Friday, Singin' in the Rain and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Bronson Norris Murphy has appeared at NSMT in West Side Story, Cats, Saturday Night Fever and six seasons of A Christmas Carol. Bronson spent the last 9 years in the Broadway company of The Phantom of the Opera and starred as The Phantom in the American premiere of Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns.



     The 30-person cast of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION will also include Alex Benitez Evans, Joe Bentley (Bill Black), Stephen Blauch (DJ Fontana), Kristen Grace Brown, Cole Campbell, Hallie Cercone, Altamiece Carolyn Cooper, Jordan Cyphert, Nichole Forde, Harry Francis, Camia Green, Hunter Henrickson (Scotty Moore), Dakota Hoar, Hailey Hyde, Gabriel Kearns (Dewey Phillips), Sylvester McCracken, Kevin B. McGlynn (Vernon Presley), Alaina Mills (Ann Margaret/ Dixie Locke), Michael Olaribigbe (Roy Brown), Alfie Parker, Jr. (Jackie Brenston/ Rev Brewster), Kiana Rodriguez, Sage Spiker, and Emma Wilcox (Priscilla Presley). Two local young performers, Patrick Naughton and Asher Stern, will share the role of Young Elvis.



     ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION will be directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. The creative team will also include Milton Granger (Co-Music Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Co-Music Director/ Rehearsal Pianist), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Travis M. Grant (Costume Designer), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Andrés Acosta (Assistant to the Choreographer/Dance Captain).



     ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. www.broadwaylicensing.com



     Tickets for ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are October 31 – November 12, 2023, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.



     North Shore Music Theatre will conclude the 2023 season with the annual production of A Christmas Carol once again starring David Coffee (December 7 - 23).




Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.




