North Shore Music Theatre Reopens With MAMMA MIA! Next Month

It has been a long wait, but audiences can prepare to have the time of their life again at North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) when Bill Hanney brings back MAMMA MIA! for an Encore Performance to re-open the award-winning theatre which has been closed for 18 months due to the pandemic. MAMMA MIA! plays from Tuesday, October 5 thru Sunday October 17, 2021.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be reopening this historic theatre with a return of our 2018 production of Mamma Mia!. In 2020, we were only weeks away from opening the 65th Anniversary Season with this show when the pandemic forced us to close for more than 18 months. We are so thankful that we are able to reopen once again, and I am glad we will be reopening with such a fun and feel-good show. We all need that right now," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "Once again, North Shore's production will be directed and choreographed by our talented Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill. Having just closed a very successful run of this production at Theatre By The Sea, my venue in Rhode Island, I know that our audiences will not be disappointed."

Audiences can expect to have the time of their life at Mamma Mia! Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, is searching for her father, who she has never known. After reading her mother's diary, she discovers there are three potential candidates, and unbeknownst to her mother, she invites each of them in hopes of having one of them walk her down the aisle. As the big day draws near, surprises abound for Donna with the arrival of old flames and old friends. MAMMA MIA! is packed with 22 of ABBA's greatest hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance on Me," and "The Winner Takes It All."

NSMT's production of Mamma Mia! will be led by Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Donna Sheridan), along with Tiffani Barbour (Rosie), and Merrill Peiffer (Tanya). Lexie Dorsett Sharp has been seen in national and international tours of School of Rock, Young Frankenstein, The Addams Family, and Elf the Musical Tiffani Barbour has appeared on television in "Veep," "The Leftovers," "Rabbit," "Law and Order," and "The Education of Max Bickford." She has been seen on stage in New York in Hit the Wall, and Born Blue, and on tour in Mamma Mia! and Fame the Musical. Merrill Peiffer's credits include the national tour of Mamma Mia! and regional productions of Hairspray, Beehive the '60s Musical, Matilda, The Who's Tommy, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.

The cast of MAMMA MIA! also features Al Bundonis (Bill Austin), David Elder (Sam Carmichael) and Jesse Sharp (Harry Bright) along with Sara Bartoszek (Sophie Sheridan) and Julio Rey (Sky) in their North Shore Music Theatre debuts. Al Bundonis has appeared in the U.S. Premiere of Whistle Down the Wind, and New York productions of Ragtime, Sessions, The Last Empress, and Tom Jones). David Elder has been seen on Broadway in the revival of i??42nd Street, Kiss Me, Kate, Titanic, the Musical, Once Upon A Mattress s(tarring Sarah Jessica Parker,) Damn Yankees (starring Jerry Lewis), Beauty and the Beast, and Guys and Dolls (starring Nathan Lane and Faith Prince). Jesse Sharp has appeared in national tours of The Addams Family, Elf the Musical, and Grease, and was seen in NSMT's 2019 production of The Bodyguard.

The cast of 22 also includes Jamie Askey, Morgan Blanchard (Eddie), Tyler Dema (Pepper), Briana Fallon, Danielle Gonzalez Quevedo, Yoni Haller, Michael Harmon, Masumi Iwai, Breia Kelley (Ali), Derek Luscutoff (Father Alexandrios), Sami Murphy (Lisa), Brett Pederson, Gracie Phillips, and Jake Urban.

The creative team for MAMMA MIA! will be Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Bob Bray (Music Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dana Pinkston (Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Nathan Urdangen (Assistant Music Director), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination) and Briana Fallon (Assistant Choreographer). MAMMA MIA! is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Adhering to the most recent CDC recommendations and for the safety of our audiences, actors, and staff, COVID compliant masks (KN-95 is recommended) will be required to be worn by all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, while in the lobby and in the theatre along with all indoor public spaces. Masks can be adjusted while actively consuming food or beverages. Patrons are encouraged to get creative with their masks as there will be prizes awarded each night for standout creations. A full list of COVID Safety measures can be found online at www.nsmt.org/covid.

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! are priced starting from $61 - $86. Performances are October 5 - October 17, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 18 and under save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.