Newton's New Philharmonia Presents A Musical Tapestry

Newton's New Philharmonia presents a special night of musical delights with A Musical Tapestry: A Silver Salon Evening. Led by Associate Conductor Jorge Soto, the performance will take place Saturday, February 1st, at 7:30 PM in the unique and intimate setting of Gregorian Rug, 2284 Washington St., Newton. Tickets are $35.

A Musical Tapestry will feature a fun and fanciful evening of chamber orchestra gems including excerpts from Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, Josef Suk's Serenade for Strings, Igor Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and more.

"A Musical Tapestry allows us to bring bits from some of our favorite pieces to our audience and connect with them on a personal level," said New Philharmonia Executive Director Adrienne Hartzell. "Gregorian Rug is the perfect setting for this very special treat during our Silver Anniversary season."

Tickets for A Musical Tapestry are available online now at newphil.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You