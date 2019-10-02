New Repertory Theatre Announces One Free Ticket For All Watertown Residents

New Repertory Theatre, the professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, has announced one free ticket for each Watertown resident during its 2019-2020 season.

''In celebration of New Rep's 35th anniversary, and of our residence at Watertown's Mosesian Center for the Arts, we are delighted to offer one free ticket to each Watertown resident this season'' says Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. ''We are deeply grateful for our community and are committed to continuing to make our theatre a positive contribution to this city. We want to welcome each Watertown resident to our theater during our anniversary celebration - perhaps some are already subscribers, or some have never heard of us! Either way, we want to get to know you better, and share the incredible work we do on stage.''

New Rep received a proclamation from the City of Watertown, presented by Town Councilman Tony Palomba, on the opening night of their 2019-2020 season (September 16, 2019). This proclamation was given in honor of the hundreds of thousands of community members New Rep has served over its 35 years, and the theatre company's commitment to community, education, and excellence.

To learn more and reserve their free ticket, Watertown residents should contact the New Repertory Theatre box office at (617) 923-8487 or email tickets@newrep.org. Information about New Rep's current season and shows can be found at www.newrep.org.





