Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New England Musicians Resource Fund Lends Support To Musicians Facing Eviction From Rehearsal Space

The arts advocacy group #ARTSTAYSHERE has secured a transition space for the musicians to use in the meantime.

Mar. 11, 2023  

New England Musicians Resource Fund Lends Support To Musicians Facing Eviction From Rehearsal Space The New England Musicians Resource Fund (NEMRF) is stepping up to help more than 300 musicians displaced by the closure of the Sound Museum rehearsal and studio space on North Beacon Street in Brighton. Many of the musician tenants have been renting studio space here for decades. The musicians must leave the building before demolition can begin to make way for a new commercial development. The developers of the new project have promised to provide a permanent space for the musicians in a new building, but that new space won't be completed for two years. The arts advocacy group #ARTSTAYSHERE has secured a transition space for the musicians to use in the meantime. NEMRF is working with the #ARTSAYSHERE Coaliton to help with the monumental task of moving the musicians equipment to the new space March 1,2,3 and 4th and will help underwrite the costs of moving expenses.

"New England Musicians Resource Fund was founded to support New England's vibrant and eclectic music community, and when we saw the news about the demolition of the studio space we knew we needed to step up and help," said Gabe Rice, President of NEMRF. "We are committed to furthering high quality music performance in New England by investing in and advocating for the professionals whose talents bring the music alive."

NEMRF worked with #ARTSTAYSHERE to secure a moving company to transport all of the gear from the Allston-Brighton location to the temporary space in Dorchester.

Founded in 2020 in response to the acute crisis created by the COVID-19 shutdown of live music, New England Musicians Resource Fund (formerly known as New England Musicians Relief Fund) has provided more than $500,000 in direct assistance to musicians. Though the impact of the pandemic is still being felt in New England, NEMRF has expanded its mission to help with the wide range of economic, career, and health issues facing professional musicians in the region.

"Our goal is to be a resource for the professional freelance community throughout their careers," says Hazel Dean Davis, Vice President of NEMRF. "Whether it is pairing young musicians with mentors as they navigate the complexities of freelance work, or offering financial support so a musician can take time off to care for their new baby, or helping musicians experiencing a health crisis by connecting them with our partners at the Brookline Center, NEMRF aims to be the 'first call' for musicians in need of guidance or support."

NEMRF benefits musicians in the region with five pillars of support. First and foremost, NEMRF will continue to provide direct financial support to musicians in need. NEMRF will also support the community with professional development, education, advocacy, and health and wellness support.

The New England Musicians Resource Fund is currently accepting applications from musicians facing hardship. Musicians can apply for relief funds at NEMRF.org/apply.

Supporters wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to NEMRF may do so at NEMRF.org/takeaction. Supporters looking to directly fund New England musicians displaced by Boston-area redevelopment can do so through NEMRF's Paypal page.



Folk Musicians From Across New England Gather At Club Passim To Support Music Therapy For Photo
Folk Musicians From Across New England Gather At Club Passim To Support Music Therapy For Cancer Patients
Wall of Grass, the interactive folk-music collective featuring musicians from across New England, are raising funds for music therapy at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The group will hold a benefit concert at Club Passim in Harvard Square on Saturday, March 18 at 1:00 PM.
Great Barrington Public Theater Announces 2023 Summer Lineup Photo
Great Barrington Public Theater Announces 2023 Summer Lineup
Great Barrington Public Theater will present three outstanding new plays on two stages, in performance June to August. Learn more about the lineup here!
The Dance Complex Presents Works By Influential Modern Dance Figures Molissa Fenley & Photo
The Dance Complex Presents Works By Influential Modern Dance Figures Molissa Fenley & Pat Catterson
Pat Catterson and Molissa Fenley, two of the seminal figures in modern dance, will present a collaborative program titled Taking the Long View at The Dance Complex on Saturday and Sunday April 15-16.  
Spring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown Theater Photo
Spring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown Theater
Following on the creative path of the 24-Hours Plays last weekend, the new play development mission of the Provincetown Theater will present a succession of one-night presentations, free-to-the-public, over the next two months of new works in their annual new play reading series, Spring Play Dates.

More Hot Stories For You


A PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS to Play The Black Box Theater in AprilA PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS to Play The Black Box Theater in April
March 11, 2023

'A PARTY at the CROSSROADS: A Post-Modernist's Cabaret' is a work of adult-oriented storytelling theater with original soul, blues and jazz music; written and performed by Mwalim (with a little help from his friends), directed by The ZYG 808. The show will run at Cotuit Center for the Arts in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box theater from April 6 - 23, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and Sunday shows at 2pm.
Folk Musicians From Across New England Gather At Club Passim To Support Music Therapy For Cancer PatientsFolk Musicians From Across New England Gather At Club Passim To Support Music Therapy For Cancer Patients
March 10, 2023

Wall of Grass, the interactive folk-music collective featuring musicians from across New England, are raising funds for music therapy at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The group will hold a benefit concert at Club Passim in Harvard Square on Saturday, March 18 at 1:00 PM.
Great Barrington Public Theater Announces 2023 Summer LineupGreat Barrington Public Theater Announces 2023 Summer Lineup
March 10, 2023

Great Barrington Public Theater will present three outstanding new plays on two stages, in performance June to August. Learn more about the lineup here!
The Dance Complex Presents Works By Influential Modern Dance Figures Molissa Fenley & Pat CattersonThe Dance Complex Presents Works By Influential Modern Dance Figures Molissa Fenley & Pat Catterson
March 10, 2023

Pat Catterson and Molissa Fenley, two of the seminal figures in modern dance, will present a collaborative program titled Taking the Long View at The Dance Complex on Saturday and Sunday April 15-16.  
Spring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown TheaterSpring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown Theater
March 10, 2023

Following on the creative path of the 24-Hours Plays last weekend, the new play development mission of the Provincetown Theater will present a succession of one-night presentations, free-to-the-public, over the next two months of new works in their annual new play reading series, Spring Play Dates.
share