New England Conservatory Jazz Students and Alumni Selected for 2026 Jazz Gallery Residency Commissions

A current student and an alum of New England Conservatory have been selected for the 2026 Residency Commissions from The Jazz Gallery. Bassist and composer Hannah Marks (’26), a master’s student in NEC’s Jazz Studies program, and pianist Jonathan Paik (’23) are among three emerging artists chosen annually for the honor.

The Residency Commission provides resources for composers and bandleaders to develop large-scale projects intended to have lasting impact on their creative development.

“I’m extremely proud of Jonathan Paik and Hannah Marks for being commissioned by the Jazz Gallery,” said Jazz Studies Department Chair Ken Schaphorst. “It's always satisfying when our students and alums are recognized for their creative work, something NEC has always encouraged and supported.”

Marks, who studies with Frank Carlberg and Anna Webber, is a New York–based bassist, composer, and educator. Her second album, Feed the Fire, produced by NEC faculty member Jason Moran, is scheduled for release in June 2026 on Endectomorph. She tours internationally with NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater’s project “We Exist!” and has performed with artists including Geoffrey Keezer, Nasheet Waits, Terri Lyne Carrington, Anna Webber, Miles Okazaki, Ingrid Jensen, and Matt Wilson. Marks also serves on the faculty at Fordham University and teaches at summer jazz programs including Interlochen Arts Camp and Stanford Jazz Workshop.

Paik, a Los Angeles–born, New York–based pianist and composer, has performed with David Binney, Joe Morris, Charles Altura, and others. He leads the quartet FUGITIVE, co-leads the electronic duo BUSBOY, and is a regular member of several ensembles, including Alfredo Colon’s quintet and Victor Solano’s SUNDATE. In addition to his work in jazz, he has supported pop artists Zack Villere and Roy Blair on keys and key bass.

Founded in 1995, The Jazz Gallery has commissioned new work annually since 2002. The Residency Commission program has supported more than 50 artists and 55 new works, several of which have gone on to commercial release and GRAMMY recognition. The program emphasizes the creative process, encouraging artists to explore new directions in their compositional practice.