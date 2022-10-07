Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: SILENT MOVIES WITH RICHARD HUGHES Comes to Webster

The event is on November 4 from 5:30p -7:30pm.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

On Friday, November 4, Main Street in Webster circa 1916 will come alive at Samuel Slater Experience with Night at the Museum: Silent Movies with Richard Hughes. Pianist and historian Hughes will share the adventure, drama, romance, and comedy that characterized the silent movies of the early 1900s films in the Liberty Theater, along the recreation of Main Street that is one of the most popular exhibits at the museum.

It's a trip back in time with the screening of two classic silent comedies both accompanied by Hughes. Charlie Chaplin's The Immigrant is regarded by critics and enthusiasts as among his best work. Sherlock, Jr. starring Buster Keaton, has been named one of the American Film Institute's 100 funniest movies of all time.

Richard Hughes takes his audience on a trip into a colorful past when Nickelodeon theaters showed black & white flickers to the accompaniment of live piano. Along the way, he'll demonstrate such early 20th century instruments of the entertainment business as the cylinder phonograph and animation devices that led to the development of the motion picture camera.

Popcorn and a cash bar set up in the lobby of the adjacent Hotel Mannexit will help make the evening complete.

Described as "Disney-like," the Samuel Slater Experience, which opened in March, employs state-of-the-art 4-D digital technology to tell the story of Samuel Slater, the beginnings of the American Industrial Revolution, and the founding of Webster, Massachusetts, in the early 19th century.

The Samuel Slater Experience is supported by the Janet Malser Humanities Trust, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and individual donations.

Night at the Museum: Silent Movies with Richard Hughes at the Samuel Slater Experience 31 Ray Street, Webster MA November 4 from 5:30p -7:30pm. This free event is sponsored by the Webster Cultural Council. Reservations are encouraged at samuelslaterexperience.org.





More Hot Stories For You


Jackie Evancho To Perform Music Of Joni Mitchell And More At City Winery BostonJackie Evancho To Perform Music Of Joni Mitchell And More At City Winery Boston
October 6, 2022

 Chart-topping vocalist Jackie Evancho will perform music from her album Carousel of Time featuring songs by Joni Mitchell on Sunday October 16 at City Winery Boston. Evancho will take her audience on a musical panegyric from Joni's earliest classics “Both Sides Now” to her iconic 1971 hits, “A Case of You” and “Blue” to her enduring all season standard, “River.” 
Goethe-Institut Boston to Host Two-Day Symposium on Diversity and Cultural Inclusion in the New Music CanonGoethe-Institut Boston to Host Two-Day Symposium on Diversity and Cultural Inclusion in the New Music Canon
October 6, 2022

In conjunction with Ensemble Recherche (Freiburg) and Castle of our Skins (Boston), Goethe-Institut Boston will bring together local and international creatives actively working to diversify new music repertoire in Boston, Germany and beyond. Through a mix of virtual and in-person panels, brainstorming sessions and performances, the symposium aims to inspire cross-cultural action and coalition, building around the topic of diversity in new classical music.
True Tickets and Tessitura Extend PartnershipTrue Tickets and Tessitura Extend Partnership
October 6, 2022

True Tickets, the secure contactless digital ticketing service, has extended their partnership with Tessitura to offer enhanced, secure, contactless digital ticketing to the more than 750 not-for-profit arts venues that make up the Tessitura community.
Boston Symphony Orchestra Returns To International Touring With A Six-Concert Japan Tour, November 9-15Boston Symphony Orchestra Returns To International Touring With A Six-Concert Japan Tour, November 9-15
October 5, 2022

The Boston Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Andris Nelsons, will return to touring for the first time since 2018, with a four-city, six-concert tour of Japan, encompassing performances in Yokohama's Minato Mirai Hall (11/9), Kyoto's Concert Hall (11/10), Osaka's Festival Hall (11/11), and Tokyo's Suntory Hall (11/13, 14 & 15). The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Andris Nelsons will present three programs for their 2022 Japan tour. 
CTC Announces Leadership ChangeCTC Announces Leadership Change
October 5, 2022

After seven successful seasons as Producing Artistic Director at Chester Theatre Company (CTC), Daniel Elihu Kramer is leaving to focus on his increased responsibilities at Smith College and his work as a freelance theatre artist.