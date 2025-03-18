NEWSIES, EVITA, and BEAUTIFUL Come to Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will bring three musicals inspired by real-life events and remarkable individuals to the stage for its 56th Season-Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 13-22, 2025), Evita (July 11-20, 2025), and Disney's Newsies (August 8-17, 2025). All performances will be held at the Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information and tickets, call 781-891-5600 or visit www.ReagleMusicTheatre.org.

Artistic Director Rachel Bertone says, "Music is the soundtrack of our lives, and this season we explore three powerful true stories that shaped generations through creativity, resilience, and the courage to stand up for what's right. From Carole King's journey of artistic self-discovery to Eva Perón's rise from humble beginnings to become one of history's most influential figures, to the newsboys who united to fight for justice, each production is an unforgettable journey that will inspire and captivate audiences."

This season, Reagle presents true stories told with heart, soul, and unforgettable music. Don't miss this incredible lineup of legendary tales brought to life on stage by Broadway and Boston talent!

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

June 13 - 22, 2025

Follow the remarkable journey of Carole King, from teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to one of the most iconic voices in music history. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical takes audiences behind the scenes of the songs they know and love, showcasing the triumphs, struggles, and friendships that shaped a generation of music. Featuring beloved hits including "You've Got a Friend," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "It's Too Late," and "I Feel the Earth Move."

EVITA

July 11 - 20, 2025

Step into the dazzling world of Eva Perón, Argentina's First Lady who captured the hearts of a nation and the attention of the world. This groundbreaking musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, CATS) and Tim Rice's (Aladdin, The Lion King) unforgettable score, including the timeless "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," bringing to life the meteoric rise of one of history's most captivating figures.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES

August 8 -17, 2025

Based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, this high-energy Disney musical follows Jack Kelly and his band of fearless newsboys as they take a stand against the powerful publishing giants. Packed with show-stopping dance numbers and anthems from Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) like "Seize the Day," "Santa Fe," and "King of New York," Newsies is an inspiring celebration of standing up for what's right.

