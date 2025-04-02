Music Worcester to Present Grammy Award-Winning Time For Three in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Grammy and Emmy Award winning Time For Three will make its Music Worcester debut on Wednesday May 14th at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Time For Three defies convention and boundaries by showcasing excellence across different genres, including classical music, Americana, and singer-songwriter. Their unique sound captivates audiences, immersing them in a musical experience that merges various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music.

Consisting of Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), Time For Three combines their instruments and voices for a remarkable auditory experience, establishing a distinct voice of expression that resonates with listeners worldwide.

“Music Worcester has been eagerly looking forward to Time For Three's area debut to help conclude our 2024-2025 Season,” stated Adrien C. Finlay, Executive Director. “May 14 will certainly serve as a performance to remember, with the trio coaching area high school string students to join them on stage for JOY, Time for Three's re-imagining of Beethoven's “Ode to Joy”. Being able to bring such acclaimed musicians into area schools helps further the organization's work in inspiring life-long engagement with the performing arts.”

The trio's longstanding history of collaboration with contemporary classical composers continues to thrive. They have worked closely with esteemed artists such as Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon. Their commission, Contact, composed by Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts, premiered with the San Francisco Symphony and The Philadelphia Orchestra in the summer of 2022. This extraordinary piece, alongside Jennifer Higdon's Concerto 4-3, was released on Deutsche Grammophon under the album title Letters for the Future. Conducted by Xian Zhang, the album's exceptional quality propelled it onto the Billboard top 10 Classical Recordings charts. Additionally, it received a Grammy win in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.

Renowned for their charismatic and energetic performances, Time for Three has garnered praise from respected outlets including NPR, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Sun-Times. They have graced illustrious stages such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The Royal Albert Hall, effortlessly adapting their inimitable and versatile style to intimate venues like Joe's Pub in New York or Yoshi's in San Francisco. Time for Three was featured on the acclaimed “Night of the Proms” tour, sharing stages with renowned artists like Chaka Khan and Ronan Keating across several European countries. Their collaborations span a diverse range of artists, including Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Aoife O'Donovan, Natasha Bedingfield, and Arlo Guthrie.

Time for Three's exceptional talents have not only earned them a Grammy win but also secured them an Emmy for their concert special, “Time For Three in Concert,” produced by PBS. Their appetite for new experiences led them to collaborate with cellist and composer Ben Sollee, creating the soundtrack for Focus Features' film Land, directed by Robin Wright. Time for Three has teamed up with Grammy-winning songwriter Liz Rose and Grammy-winning producer Femke Weidema for new recordings released through Warner Music. They have also contributed to Summer Walker's R&B hit, Constant Bullsxxt, showcasing their versatility across genres.

Time For Three's artistic achievements, fueled by their relentless pursuit of musical excellence, have solidified their status as a remarkable ensemble. Their Grammy win and extraordinary collaborations speak to their unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries and captivating audiences with their exceptional talent.

