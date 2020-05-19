Museum Of Russian Icons Presents New Virtual Programming

The Museum of Russian Icons has created a varied program of new digital offerings-children's story times, spotlight tours, an icon making workshop, informative webinars, Spotify playlist, and more-exploring Russian and Eastern Orthodox culture; available via museumofrussianicons.org.

"With all of the cultural institution still closed, it is more important than ever that we remain an accessible source of knowledge and discovery. We are encouraged by being able to connect with visitors through our website and social media platforms," say dIrector Kent Russell. "Our live online programs have been at capacity, drawing audiences from around the globe. In addition to virtual events, we've started a playlist on Spotify featuring Russian choral masterworks, and our wonderful docents are posting featured items from our collection on social media every couple of days. We look forward to welcoming everyone back into the galleries soon."

Children's Storytime with Education Director Amy Consalvi and her rabbit Cooper, reading The The Abbot and I: As told by Josie the Cat, by Sarah Elizabeth Cowie; and R is for Russia by Vladimir Kabokov; and Registrar Laura Garrity reading Diadushka Planted a Turnip, adapted by Patricia Polacco. All read-aloud stories are available on the Museum of Russian Icons Youtube channel.

Spotlight Tours of the collection are available via YouTube, kicking off with museum Registrar Laura Garrity-Arquitt's insights into icons of St. Paraskeva and St. Nicholas. The series will feature video tours with the museum's curator and registrar featuring favorite icons as they are going into the museum to check on the collections.

Icon Making Workshop

Learn to make a repoussé icon with this easy tutorial led by Education Director Amy Consalvi. Click here to download metal tooling templates.

Webinars

Professor Nadieszda Kizenko on "Today I Arise: Lenten Repentance and Paschal Renewal in Russian Liturgy in the Last Years of the Empire and in a Time of Pestilence"

The curators of the upcoming exhibition Tradition & Opulence: Easter in Imperial Russia come together for a webinar on "Decoding the Iconography and Symbols of Easter in Russian Art"

And, coming up live on Sunday, June 7 at 1pm, there will be a free talk, Sacred Space, Sacred Time, with docent Dennis Sardella exploring how entering an Orthodox church is not merely to enter into a building, but an invitation to move from our daily lives into an encounter with the Heavenly Kingdom. Register at https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/event/lecture-sacred-space/.

Spotify Playlist

Enjoy the peaceful and meditative sounds of Byzantine, Gregorian, and Znamenny Chants at home. Be sure to follow the Museum on Spotify as new playlists are added.

Visit the website, www.museumofrussianicons,org, home of the Online Collection (including research papers on individual icons), a virtual tour of the museum, the Journal of Icon Studies, and the British Museum's Catalogue of Byzantine and Greek Icons.

