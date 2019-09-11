Moonbox Productions Creates Pop Up Theater In Harvard Square

Moonbox Productions, winner of numerous IRNE and Elliot Norton Awards, presents Richard O'Brien's hilarious cult classic, The Rocky Horror Show, October 17th - November 2nd. Moonbox will perform the production in a pop-up theatre located in the heart of Harvard Square at 25 Brattle Street, the former home of Hidden Sweets. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays/Saturdays at 7:00pm and 10:30pm and Sunday at 7:30pm. There will also be special performances on Wednesday, October 30th at 7:30pm and Thursday, October 31st at 7:00pm and 10:30pm, in celebration of Halloween. Tickets are $50 VIP seating/$35 general admission/$30 Seniors/$25 Students ($20 student rush ½ prior to performance) and are available at www.moonboxproductions.org. (Press Performances are Friday, October 18th at 7:00pm & 10:30pm and Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm & 10:30pm)

Produced by Sharman Altshuler and directed by David Lucey, The Rocky Horror Show is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the late 1940s through to the early 1970s. A cult classic, The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss, who get caught in a thunderstorm with a flat-tire and are forced to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, a transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank' N' Furter's cohorts are swept up into the scientist's latest experiment, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man named Rocky Horror. The night's misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they've known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. With an irresistible rock 'n' roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild ride, that no audience will soon forget.

The cast of Moonbox Productions' presentation of The Rocky Horror Show features Peter Mill* (Dr. Frank-n-Furter), Carly Grayson (Janet Weiss), Alex Boyle (Brad Majors), Jared Scott Miller (Rocky Horror) Brad Reinking (Riff Raff/Usher), Lori L'Italien (Magenta/Usherette), Kristen Haynes (Columbia), Shonna Cirone* (Eddie/Dr. Scott), Alex Jacobs (Narrator), Maggie Markham (Phantom), Kaedon Gray (Phantom), Shane Hennessey (Phantom), Jaclyn Chylinski (Phantom), Shalyn Grow (Phantom), Janis Hudson (Phantom), Max Currie (Phantom), and Zachary McConnell (Phantom/US Frank). (*Member of Actors' Equity Association)

With each of their shows, Moonbox Productions partners with a local non-profit, sharing space on their website and in promotional materials. Moonbox also gives non-profit partners access to their audiences, helping non-profits to raise awareness for their cause, create connections within their community, and increase the reach and impact of their work. For the production of The Rocky Horror Show, Moonbox will be partnering with BAGLY, Inc.

BAGLY: The Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth, was founded in 1980 by LGBTQ youth who believed that an organization led by and for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth would be central to meeting the core physical, social, and developmental needs of Greater Boston's LGBTQ youth community. Three generations of queer youth movement leaders later, BAGLY is recognized nationally for its pioneering role in creating, sustaining, and advocating for social support, leadership development, and health promotion programs for LGBTQ youth. BAGLY's approach and historic practice, which has served over 30,000 youth, is replicated by programs and organizations across the country and our earliest programs (including our Youth Speakers Bureau, youth-led HIV/AIDS education, and the nation's first prom for LGBTQ youth) have provided a foundation upon which many youth-led programs and organizations are built: a youth-led, adult-supported social support organization, committed to social justice and creating, sustaining, and advocating for programs, policies, and services for the LGBTQ youth community. For more information visit: www.bagly.org

"What a great way to kick off our tenth season!" says Producer Sharman Altshuler. "To be back in Harvard Square where it all began, AND taking our first turn in a "found space" venue with this crazy cult classic is a real thrill and an exciting new challenge for the company! Even better, our Director David Lucey was in the CAST of our very first show (playing Jeffrey in "Godspell", which ran at the Brattle Theater in April of 2011), and Rocky Horror will mark his Directorial debut with our company! We can't wait to celebrate the Halloween season in "our fair city", and we are also excited to introduce our audiences to BAGLY, a great local nonprofit providing vital resources for LGBTQ youth!"

The creative and design team includes Sharman Altshuler (Producer), David Lucey (Director), Mindy Cimini (Music Director), Sarah McIntyre (Stage Manager), Mikayla Williams (Assistant Stage Manager), Cameron McEachern (Set Designer), Daniel Forest Sullivan (Choreographer), David Lucey (Costume Designer), Amanda Ostrow (Assistant Costume Designer), Kathryn Ballinger (Wardrobe Supervisor), Jo Williams (Production Manager), Micaela Slotin (Assistant Production Manager), Sam Biondolillo (Lighting Designer), David Orlando (Associate Lighting Designer), Dave Wilson (Sound Designer), Robert David (Sound Engineer), Allison Choat (Dramaturg/Callback Curator), and Evyn Newton (Master Electrician).

To purchase tickets to The Rocky Horror Show, go to www.moonboxproductions.org To make an additional donation to support the work of Moonbox click here or go to www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/208149





