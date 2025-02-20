Merrimack Repertory Theatre To Present THE COMEDY OF HAMLET! (A PREQUEL)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Merrimack Repertory Theatre has announced the return of the Reduced Shakespeare Company to Lowell in the much-anticipated production of The Comedy of Hamlet! (a prequel), on stage from March 12 to March 30, 2025.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company has a long-standing tradition of bringing their trademark comedic approach to the Merrimack Repertory Theatre stage, with previous productions like The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) and The Reduced History of America receiving rave reviews. Now, they're back with The Comedy of Hamlet, offering a hilarious take on the iconic characters and events that set the stage for the dark drama we all know so well.

With its signature blend of sharp wit, slapstick humor, and clever wordplay, the Reduced Shakespeare Company offers an entertaining look at the iconic tragedy's characters and events, long before the famous "To be or not to be" soliloquy.

This hysterical prequel answers all the important questions, like:

Why can't Ophelia take swimming lessons?

Where the hell is Mrs. Polonius?

And why does Hamlet's mother spend so much time at his uncle's house?

According to the Napa Valley Register, Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor have written a hilarious production that is “part satire, part musical, part knee slapping, guffaw-inducing, completely silly romp”. Three performers, Geoffrey Barnes, Doug Harvey, and Austin Tichenor will leave the audience in fits of laughter as they deftly switch between characters with rapid-fire costume changes, witty dialogue, and impeccable timing. Their energetic performances bring the absurdity of the story to life, making for an unforgettable experience.

Courtney Sale, Executive Artistic Director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre, adds, "The Comedy of Hamlet brings together the brilliance of Shakespeare with the signature humor of the Reduced Shakespeare Company. It's a unique opportunity for our audiences to engage with a classic in a whole new way, full of laughter, wit, and surprise. We can't wait to share this unforgettable production with the Lowell community!"

The Reduced Shakespeare Company has a beloved history at MRT, consistently delivering unforgettable shows that leave audiences laughing and talking long after the curtain falls. The ensemble cast of just three actors will leave you amazed at their ability to tackle multiple roles in one fast-paced, high-energy performance. Don't miss this opportunity to experience another unique and entertaining production. Whether you're a Shakespeare purist or a newcomer, The Comedy of Hamlet offers a hilarious new perspective on one of literature's most iconic tragedies.

MRT will close the 2024-25 Season with What You Are Now, on stage April 23, 2025 – May 11, 2025. Written by Sam Chase and Directed by Steve Cosson What You Are Now is a Khmer focused story set in Lowell. What You Are Now follows Pia, a young researcher investigating new ideas about how to heal the mind from traumatic memories. When a figure from the past shows up, urging Pia's mother to testify about her experiences during the violence of 1970s Cambodia, unresolved histories are brought to the surface. This is a thrillingly, insightful new play that asks the audience to move between the past and present, and to consider how we might change “who you were then” to “what you are now.” MRT is producing the play to align with the many events in Lowell recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge invasion, the solemn anniversary of the start of the Cambodian genocide.

