May Pang to Showcase Photos Of John Lennon At Exhibition At R. Michelson Galleries

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for three days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at R. Michelson Galleries, 132 Main Street, Northampton, MA, Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at R. Michelson Galleries, 132 Main Street, Northampton, MA., on Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public. All works are available to purchase - See John Lennon as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at R. Michelson Galleries all weekend, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs for sale of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the recent digital release of the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story," produced by Briarcliff Entertainment. Watch the film's trailer here: https://thelostweekendmovie.com/trailer/ (Available on Amazon Prime, AppleTV, YouTube. Xfinity, Verizon and Vudu).

