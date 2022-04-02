Marblehead School of Ballet Celebrates National Dance Week

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates National Dance Week from Friday, April 22 through Friday, April 30. To thank the public for its support for 50 years, the MSB is holding a special National Dance Week Visual Arts contest and offering special discounts throughout the week.



"The Marblehead School of Ballet takes pride in joining other organizations across the country in celebrating National Dance Week and spotlighting the importance of dance in our society. During our 50th anniversary year, we want to introduce more people of all ages -- children, teenagers, adults, and seniors -- to the wonders and benefits of dance and our school's programs in ballet, creative movement, stretch and strength, Latin, partner dancing, Tai Chi, and more," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.



Visual Arts Dance Contest

In celebration, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Visual Arts Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may paint, draw, photograph or submit mixed-media art with the theme, Your Love of Dance. Contestants should submit their name, a photo of themself, and their age. Entries must be submitted by April 30 to msb@havetodance.com



Three prizes will be awarded, with first prize a $100 gift certificate and second prize a $50 gift certificate both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Third prize is an MSB hoodie sweatshirt.



Special Offers

From April 22 through April 30, the MSB also provides other exclusive offers. "This is the time to try something different and explore further. During National Dance Week, new students may attend an online class and receive $10 off," explained Shiff. To receive this special discount off a drop-in class, students should enroll online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule and use the promotional code, NDW2022, at checkout.



Celebrate dance with a coffee mug, sweatshirt, or any product in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com and receive 10% off the total order. Be sure to use promo code NDW2022 at checkout to receive the special discount.



In Person and Online Classes



During the COVID-19 pandemic, classes and private lessons are taught in person and online for students of all ages -- children, teenagers, adults, and seniors. Classes offered include creative movement, ballet (children through adult levels), stretch and strength, pre-pointe and pointe, cardio dance, jazz, Tai Chi, ballroom and Latin solo work, and couples salsa. Register for classes online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.

For a class schedule, information about private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com



About Marblehead School of Ballet



Celebrating its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.



The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.



MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.



For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.



Photo Credits: Peter A. Smith