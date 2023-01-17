Marblehead School Of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet Hold Winter Clothing Drive

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet third winter clothing drive was a success! The drive, which ran from November 1 through December 10, 2022, collected over 160 garments and expanded upon the momentum of the 2021 drive collecting winter coats for people of all ages and new pajama sets for children. The collected garments will help neighbors experiencing hardships this winter.



During the school's Community Appreciation Week, which ran from December 2 through December 8, 2022, the MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet spotlighted the need in the community with the drive. The school and the ballet company collected gently used winter coats for people of all ages and new pajamas for children, zero to six years of age. The coats were gathered and donated to Anton's Cleaners through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network, and the new pajamas were given to the Lynn Economic Opportunity to distribute to children in need.



With more families facing economic hardships and homelessness, helping neighbors in need get through the cold winter was a priority. "During our 51st season, we wanted to help our neighbors facing difficult times. The public responded enthusiastically and mobilized again for our third drive by donating gently used and new warm winter coats and purchasing new pajamas for children. With heartfelt appreciation, we thank everyone who contributed to the drive," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.



Anton's Cleaners cleaned the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Distribution Network to 90 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, schools, and religious groups in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The new pajamas were given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts working with children and families and a provider of early education and care in southern Essex County.



Judy Moynihan, a member of the North Shore Civic Ballet's board of directors, a not-for-profit dance company providing performances and arts education to the greater Boston community for 49 years, delivered the collected coats to Anton's Cleaners Annual Coats for Kids and Families drive. "The North Shore Civic Ballet is very grateful to everyone who donated to the drive. We gathered and delivered all of the donated coats to a cleaner, which cleaned and distributed them to people who could use and enjoy them," said Moynihan.



The drive lessened the hardships families face. Rosemary Grant, a member of the NSCB board of trustees, packaged and delivered the new pajamas to Lynn Economic Opportunity. "The North Shore Civic Ballet wanted to lessen the difficulties some families may experience this winter. We built upon the successes of our past drives and invited others to join us by donating new or gently used winter coats for people of all ages and new pajamas for children, ages 0 to six," said Grant.