Major New Wagner Training Initiative To Launch In New England

The Boston Wagner Society has unveiled plans to transform its prestigious Boston Wagner Institute (BWI) into a landmark biennial program that will establish New England as America's premier hub for Wagnerian vocal training and artistic development. Set to debut next year, 2026, this ambitious evolution will create unprecedented opportunities for emerging dramatic voices to study, develop, and perform with full orchestra.

The initiative will be led by the Society's President Jane Eaglen, whose legendary interpretations of Wagner's most demanding roles have graced the world's premier opera houses for over two decades. A Grammy Award winner for her recording of Wagner's "Tannhäuser" under Daniel Barenboim, Eaglen has earned international acclaim for her definitive portrayals of Brünnhilde in "Der Ring des Nibelungen" and the title role in "Tristan und Isolde" at the Metropolitan Opera, Vienna State Opera, and Teatro alla Scala.

Joining Eaglen in shaping this ambitious vision is distinguished conductor Jonathan McPhee, whose arrangement of Wagner's complete Ring Cycle, "The Essential Ring", has received international acclaim. McPhee brings decades of experience developing orchestras and nurturing emerging talent, having served as Music Director of the Boston Ballet Orchestra for 28 years and conducted for prestigious companies worldwide.

"We're creating a revolutionary approach to developing Wagnerian voices," said Eaglen, who currently serves on the voice faculty at New England Conservatory. "This biennial intensive will offer emerging artists something rare and essential: the opportunity to explore and develop their craft with full orchestral forces in a supportive, educational environment. It's a transformative step in how we nurture the next generation of dramatic voices."

While the Institute's traditional summer program will pause in 2025 to facilitate this evolution, the Society maintains its dedication to advancing Wagner's musical legacy through education and artistic development. The enhanced format promises to make New England the destination for aspiring Wagnerian singers and establish a new model for operatic training in North America.

ABOUT JANE EAGLEN

Jane Eaglen has earned worldwide recognition as one of the most formidable dramatic sopranos of her generation. Her extensive repertoire includes commanding performances with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta, Chicago Symphony under Daniel Barenboim, and Boston Symphony Orchestra under Bernard Haitink. Beyond her Grammy Award-winning recording of "Tannhäuser", her discography includes acclaimed solo albums for Sony Classical featuring works by Wagner, Bellini, Strauss, and Mozart and Bellini's Norma with Ricardo Muti. A dedicated educator, Eaglen serves on the faculty of New England Conservatory and is the founder and artistic director of the Boston Wagner Institute, as well as serving as the President of the Boston Wagner Society.

ABOUT JONATHAN MCPHEE

Jonathan McPhee's distinguished conducting career spans symphony, ballet, and opera across six continents. Currently Music Director of Lexington Symphony and Conductor Emeritus of Boston Ballet, his innovative programming and artist development initiatives have earned him recognition for both artistic excellence and creative vision. His critically acclaimed work has been heard at venues including Dubai Opera House, Tokyo's Bunka Kaikan, and with major companies including The Royal Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, and The Australian Ballet. McPhee studied at The Juilliard School as a Naumburg Scholar and at the Royal Academy of Music.

For more information about the Boston Wagner Society and updates about the 2026 program, please visit https://www.bostonwagnersociety.org/

