Madeleine Peyroux Brings Her CARELESS LOVE FOREVER Tour To City Winery Boston, December 28-30
Madeleine Peyroux has continued to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity.
Jazz singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux takes over the City Winery Boston's Mainstage for three shows as part of her Careless Love Forever Tour December 28-30. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.
In the 26 years since her breakthrough debut album Dreamland in 1996 elicited comparisons to Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Madeleine Peyroux has continued to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity.
Careless Love, released 12 years after her debut and reissued in 2021, is a rich collection of cover versions with tunes from Bob Dylan to James P Johnson, and included Peyroux's milestone rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love." For the sole original on the album, producer Larry Klein and Jesse Harris co-wrote Madeleine's signature tune and many fans' favorite, "Don't Wait Too Long." The album shifted Peyroux from the exclusive Jazz realm into the mainstream arena. Now she's honoring that milestone with this Careless Love Forever World Tour.
Much like songbird Edith Piaf, Madeleine Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris. Just like the 'little sparrow,' Madeleine befriended the city's street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Years later, Peyroux would cite the iconic Piaf as an influence on her music and record a rendition of the classic La Vie En Rose, soulfully capturing the tune's romanticism and melancholy.
Madeleine Peyroux will perform at City Winery Boston Saturday, Wednesday December 28-Friday December 30 at 8pm (Doors open at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston
City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
A new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera Evita is headed to the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University in May 2023, led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. The A.R.T., in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company, will produce Evita May 14 - July 16, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.
Butcher, Baglio, and Estes Will Perform at Extend Play Sessions at The Fallout Shelter Next Month
December 6, 2022
Soul-infused guitarist, songwriter, producer, Jon Butcher (Axis, Barefoot Servants) energetic rock guitarist and songwriter Sal Baglio (The Amplifier Heads, Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes, The Stompers), and legendary singer-songwriter, Allen Estes joined forces earlier this year to form a rock, soul, acoustic and blues infused trio that highlight the strengths of each of these celebrated musicians.
NSMT Presents Benefit Reading of THE SEAVIEW NURSING HOME FOR THE NEWLY DECEASED
December 6, 2022
Now, over two years later, in Steven's memory, Karen Nascembeni and Bill Hanney present a one night only benefit reading of Nate Bertone's new play The SeaView Nursing Home for the Newly Deceased, hosted at North Shore Music Theatre on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Provincetown Theater Presents 5th Annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza This Month
December 6, 2022
Over the weekend before Christmas, the Provincetown Theater returns the tradition of ringing in the yuletide season on its playhouse stage at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, Massachusetts by gathering up the community for the annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza!
Ellis Paul Will Ring in the New Year With Three Nights of Live Music at Club Passim
December 6, 2022
Folk Singer/Songwriter Ellis Paul will close out 2022 with four performances spread over three days at his second home, Club Passim. The concerts are an annual New Year's tradition with Paul bringing along some talented friends for a night of stories and great live music.