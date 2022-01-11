MRT Reschedules ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Pauses Production Due to Omicron

Due to the surge in Covid-19 infection rates, Merrimack Repertory Theatre announced today that its upcoming production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End will pause after the completion of rehearsals next week, and the comedy will restart with both live and video performances on February 24. This move will cause the theatre to shift Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie to June.

"We continue to focus on public health at MRT-our audience, staff, artists, and volunteers. Given the rise in Omicron, it is best if we pause our production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. We hope to return to Liberty Hall in February," said Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas.

Originally slated to begin performances January 19, Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel, directed by Terry Berliner and featuring Karen MacDonald, will now play February 24 to March 13. MRT's non-subscription special event, Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, will now move to the end of the season, running June 8-26.

Subscribers will be moved automatically into the new dates and receive a confirmation email in a week. Individual ticket buyers will be contacted directly by the Box Office.

For At Wit's End, the company will offer one socially distanced performance - reducing its seating capacity from 279 to 86 - at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. For tickets, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org. MRT's COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, as well as the wearing of a mask, until further notice. For full COVID-19 details, visit www.mrt.org/covid.