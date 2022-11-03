Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOSSO Presents A Holiday Musicale Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, December 11, at 4PM.

Nov. 03, 2022  

MOSSO Presents A Holiday Musicale Next Month

MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, presents MOSSO and Friends: A Holiday Musicale, on Sunday, December 11, at 4PM; First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow Street (Route 5), Longmeadow, MA.

The family-friendly concert showcases the talents of violinist Marsha Harbison, cellist Boris Kogan, pianist Sofya Shainskaya, and baritone John Thomas. The program features selections by Bach, Beethoven, Beach, Broadway, and holiday favorites.The full program will be announced from the stage.

Tickets for MOSSO and Friends: A Holiday Musicale, $20.00, can be purchased in advance through EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mosso-and-friends-a-holiday-musicale-tickets-456534696567

Tickets may be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.




