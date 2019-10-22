MASTERCHEF JR LIVE! Comes To Boston In March

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions and EndemolShine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR" announce that after a successful initial 2019 tour, they are extending MasterChef Junior Live! to more than 40 new markets in 2020. The show is now coming to Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7pm.

Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale to the public this Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10am. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available, which include a premium seat, cast meet-and-greet, Q&A session, a signed poster, photos and more. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

"TCG is thrilled to continue to bring the fun of MasterChef Junior Live! to audiences in 2020. The stage show brings great moments from the TV series to a live setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

"We are thrilled that MasterChef Junior Live! was so well received by audiences of all ages in our initial run and now we are excited to expand this special theatre experience to more than 40 new U.S. Markets in 2020," said Amber Sheppo, Senior Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "Alongside our partners at TCG Entertainment, we are giving families and fans of our hit series a chance to meet and learn first-hand from past 'MASTERCHEF JUNOR' winners and contestants in cities near them."

MasterChef Junior Live! bring "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR" directly to fans and foodies alike...live on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past "MasterChef Junior" contestants and an overall immersive audience experience that is fun for all ages.

MasterChef Junior Live! cast to be announced at a later date.

Come be a part of MasterChef Junior Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time.





