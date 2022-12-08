Lyric Stage Company Of Boston Presents PRELUDES By Dave Malloy

Preludes with music, lyrics, book, and orchestrations by Dave Malloy and directed by Courtney O'Connor° and music direction by Dan Rodriguiez features incredible voices Lyric Stage audiences have grown to love joined by compelling new ones in a cast that shines. Dave Malloy's lush and exuberant compositions are interpreted by some of Boston's best musical theater performers in this musical gem that also features live on-stage Rachmaninov pieces played by Music Director, Dan Rodriguez.

A musical fantasia, Preludes unfolds in the hypnotized mind of composer and virtuoso pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff as he attempts to overcome his writer's block following a disastrous premiere of his Symphony No. 1 in D minor. In an array of hypnotic reveries, he is invigorated by some of the most influential artists of the time including Tolstoy, Chekhov, and Tchaikovsky. Creativity is unlocked and ignited through Dave Malloy's (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) bewitching mashup of original compositions and Rachmaninoff's own work that takes us on a glorious journey on an artist's quest to secure a legacy and reclaim a voice.

Performances begin Friday, January 6 and run through Sunday, February 5. Press Performance is Sunday, January 8 at 3pm. Email heather_darrow@lyricstage.com for tickets.

Director Courtney O'Connor° says. "In PRELUDES, we meet Rachmaninoff as his brain is playing tricks on him - 1900 Moscow combines with our modern world and the music Rachmaninoff's music blends with that of Dave Molloy. Even Rachmaninoff himself is a composite of Rachmaninoff the pianist, and Rach the person. All these dichotomies swirl together on the stage, just as they're swirling in the hypnotized brain of the composer. The intimacy of the Lyric Stage is perfect for exploring the most intimate space of one of the greatest minds of the 20th century. I am thrilled to be directing this as my first musical, introduced to us by frequent collaborator and brilliant musician himself, Dan Rodriguez."

Featuring Aimee Doherty*, Will McGarrahan*, Anthony Pires, Jr.*, Dan Prior*, Kayla Shimizu, and Dan Rodriguez, piano.

Understudies: Allison Beauregard, Matthew Zahnzinger

Scenic Design is by Shelley Barrish, Costume Design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt, Lighting Design by Karen Perlow**, and Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will.

Aimee Doherty* (Dahl) - Lyric Stage: A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder (Sibella), Into the Woods (The Witch), On the Town (Claire), Follies (Young Phyllis), Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play (Bart), Grey Gardens (Young Edie) and Animal Crackers (Arabella). Aimee has also performed with Huntington Theatre, Moonbox Productions, SpeakEasy Stage Company, New Repertory Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Gloucester Stage, Theatre By The Sea, Boston Ballet, and at Symphony Hall as a soloist with the Boston Pops under the baton of Keith Lockhart. She is a two-time recipient of the Elliot Norton Award and a three-time recipient of the IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. www.AimeeDoherty.net

Will McGarrahan* (Chekov/Tchaikovsky/Tolstoy/Glazunov/Tsar Nicholas II/The Master) - Lyric Stage: Souvenir (Elliot Norton Award), The Book of Will, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, The Little Foxes, Road Show, Stage Kiss, Company, Peter and the Starcatcher, Light Up the Sky, Into the Woods, Death of a Salesman, Becky's New Car, The Chosen, The Temperamentals, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Grey Gardens, November, and Dirty Blonde. SpeakEasy Stage Company: The Usual Unusual [free podcast play], The View Upstairs, Bridges of Madison County, Casa Valentina, Big Fish, Far From Heaven, Next Fall, The Drowsy Chaperone, Reckless, Some Men, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Five By Tenn, Company, The Last Sunday in June, Elegies: A Song Cycle, Ruthless!, A Class Act, and A New Brain. Greater Boston Stage Company: Being Earnest, Mame. Huntington Theatre: A Raisin in the Sun. Gloucester Stage Company: Nine Circles, The Wind in the Willows and Happy Days. Nora Theater: The Moon For The Misbegotten and Buried Child. Will worked as an actor, singer and pianist for many years in Seattle before moving to Boston's South End.

Anthony Pires, Jr.* (Chaliapin)- Lyric Stage: Debut. Front Porch Arts Collective/Central Square Theatre/Greater Boston Stage Company: Ain't Misbehavin' (Company). SpeakEasy Stage Company: Once on This Island (TonTon/Storyteller). Moonbox Productions: Passing Strange (Mr.Franklin/Joop/Hugo). New Repertory Theater: Hair (Hud). Emerson Umbrella Stage Company: Tuck Everlasting (Angus Tuck). Wheelock Family Theater: Matilda (Mr. Wormwood/Escapologist), Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.) Anthony is a local Boston Actor and an Elliot Norton Award Winner. Special thanks to his friends and family for all the support! Instagram:@mastatwirlwhirl/@anthonypiresjr.

Dan Prior* (Rach) - Lyric Stage: Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). Wellesley Repertory Theatre: The Liar (Dorante), Three Sisters (Rhode). New Repertory Theatre: 1776 (Martha Jefferson), Fiddler on the Roof (Fyedka). Cape Repertory: Fun Home (Roy/Bobby). Reagle Music Theatre: Carousel (Enoch Snow), Wonderful Town (Frank Lippencott). Theatre by the Sea: The Music Man (Charlie Cowell). Moonbox Productions: Parade (Brit Craig/Gov. Slaton), Cabaret (Ernst Ludwig), Barnum (Lyman/Scudder). Bad Habit Productions: A Man of No Importance (Robbie Fay). A Boston based actor, writer and musician. Dan attended Ithaca College and received a BM in Vocal Performance and Education. Endless love to his wife Nicole and newborn for their new family. Website: www.danprior.com

Kayla Shimizu (Natalya) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Reagle Music Theatre: Pippin (Catherine). The Wilbury Theatre Group: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Natasha). Emerson Umbrella Stage Company: The Old Man and the Old Moon (The Old Woman/ The Captain), The Last Wide Open (Stagehand), Avenue Q (Christmas Eve). Rogers Center for the Arts: The Old Man and the Old Moon (Llewellyn). Kayla is a graduate of Emerson College. Gratitude and thanks to her family, mentors, and friends for the endless support. IG: @KaylaShimizu

Dan Rodriguez (Rachmaninoff/Music Director) - Lyric Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Gypsy. Huntington Theatre Company: Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music. Reagle Music Theater: La Cage aux Folles, The Sound of Music, Mame. Moonbox Productions: Caroline or Change, Cabaret, The Wild Party. Wheelock Family Theatre: Make Way for Ducklings (workshop), In the Heights. American Repertory Theatre: The Lily's Revenge, The Blue Flower. New Repertory Theater: Hair. Speakeasy Stage: Jerry Springer: The Opera, The Mystery of Edwin Drood. A graduate of Oberlin College and Conservatory, Dan now works at the Boston Conservatory and has also worked at Emerson, Brandeis, and Northeastern, among other schools. His work has earned him five IRNE Awards for Best Music Direction.

Allison Beauregard (u/s Natalya/Dahl) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: Henry VI Part III (Warwick). Pittsburgh Playhouse: Uncle Vanya (Yelena), Cabaret (Fraulein Kost), Sunday in the Park with George (Mrs.; Directed by Tony Winner Michael Rupert). Joe's Pub NYC: Queering the Canon (Jesus/Sarah). Third Rail Repertory: Detroit '67 (Caroline). Guild Hall: Sometime Child (Teen Chorus). East Broadway Theatre Company: Audrey the Musical (Edith Head). Allison received her BFA in Acting at Point Park University and is currently pursuing her MFA in Theatre Education + Applied Theatre at Emerson College. www.allisonbeauregard.com

Matthew Zahnzinger (u/s Rach/Tchaikovsky, et al)- Lyric Stage: Company (Peter). Moonbox Productions: Twelfth Night (Malvolio), Amadeus (Salieri), The 39 Steps (Clown 2), A New Brain (Mr. Bungee), Floyd Collins (Skeets Miller), Lucky Stiff (Harry Witherspoon). The Nora Theatre: Arcadia (Valentine). Reagle Music Theatre: Crazy for You (Bela Zangler). Titanic Theatre: The Polish Joke (Priest, Mr. Flanagan, et al). Wheelock Family Theatre: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Bucket, Mr. Salt). Theatre UnCorked: Sweeney Todd (Quintet, Turpin; u/s Sweeney). Flat Earth Theatre: Reader (The Man), Copenhagen (Niels Bohr). Matthew is a Brockton native working at Harvard University; he is Northeastern graduate and studied at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Ireland. Matthew has received three IRNE Awards.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

**Represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 of the IATSE

° Stage Directors and Choreographers Society



In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213837®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lyricstage.com%2Ftickets%2Flyric-for-all%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1