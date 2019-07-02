Lucie Arnaz Returns To Provincetown's Crown & Anchor July 22

Producer Rick Murray welcomes actress and singer Lucie Arnaz back to Provincetown in her new show, "I Got the Job!": Songs from My Musical Past, for one performance only, Monday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theater.

The event is part of the star-studded lineup of the 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series. Tickets are now on sale for the Series, which takes place this summer in Provincetown, MA at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre and Town Hall Auditorium.

Celebrating a life on stage, Arnaz returns to her theater roots looking back at some of the roles she has had on stages throughout the world.

From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and Musical Director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. A not to be missed evening of entertainment celebrating our great American Musical Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.

