Lorna Luft Comes to Provincetown

Producer Rick Murray welcomes singer Lorna Luft to Provincetown for one night only Monday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

The event is part of the star-studded lineup of the 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series. Tickets are now on sale for the Series, which takes place this summer in Provincetown, MA at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre and Town Hall Auditorium.

Lorna Luft's acclaimed career has encompassed virtually every arena of entertainment. A celebrated live performer, stage, film and television actress, best-selling author, recording artist and Emmy-nominated producer, she continues to triumph in every medium with critics labeling her one of the most vibrant, versatile and exciting artists to ever grace the stage.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.





